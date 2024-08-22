The overlooked reason why the Chiefs should cut Kadarius Toney
By Mark Powell
Whether it's off-field distractions, preseason struggles or an overall lack of development the last few years, Kadarius Toney is on the roster bubble in Kansas City for a damn good reason. Despite being one of the most electric and talented players in the Chiefs receiving corps -- and that is saying a lot, mind you -- Toney doesn't have his head on straight.
He cost Travis Kelce arguably the best play of his Hall-of-Fame career by lining up offsides. He called out Andy Reid and the Chiefs coaching staff for his injury designation prior to the Super Bowl. And in a preseason where his roster spot is on the line, Toney committed two penalties on the same play and was immediately roasted by the coaching staff and on social media as a result. This guy doesn't get it.
Yet, even if you took away all of those very reasonable rationale to release Toney from the active roster (which you should not), one could make that argument purely based on merit and recent playing time.
Will the Kansas City Chiefs release Kadarius Toney?
Toney finished the year inactive for the Chiefs final seven games, and then went on to distract Kansas City in the lead-up to Super Bowl 58, which the team eventually won despite a lack of achievements from Toney. Back in April, Reid made it sound as though Toney would be a mainstay on the roster.
“Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team,” Reid said at the time. “It’s just a matter of being healthy and being able to stay on the field and you always hear about the reliability, accountability, all those things that go into it. And so I’m expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It’s great that he’s down there working with Pat and putting the work in. So that’s a position. Listen, we like Kadarius. It’s just a matter of having him on the field.”
The Chiefs signed Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown this offseason, and drafted Xavier Worthy out of Texas in the first round. Kansas City's wide receiver room offers more depth now than any time since they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Despite an injury to Brown and looming suspension heading Rashee Rice's way for a felony driving charge
Toney was inactive for the Super Bowl for a reason. When the Chiefs needed him most, he was unavailable and, frankly, not that important to the overall gameplan. Kansas City can afford to get rid of a headache.