Dabo Swinney calls Florida State loss the ‘worst' of his career
Dabo Swinney isn't mincing words after an overtime loss to Florida State. But where does Clemson go from here with two losses already in 2023?
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn't taking the Week 4 loss to Florida State well at all.
After the overtime loss -- and the extra frame being caused by a late missed field goal -- Swinney addressed how it felt with the Tigers dropping to 2-2 on the season, having dropped the season-opener to Duke.
"That was probably the worst loss I've ever been a part of," Swinney said post-game, via NoleGameDay. "You win one like that it is top of the world. You lose one like that you're just sick to your stomach."
They were actually ahead during the early parts of this game and the Tigers looked like they might be able to pull off the upset until poor offensive play put them in a challenging spot in the second half. Combined with a missed field goal in the closing minutes of regulation, the Seminoles staved off an upset and remained undefeated. They also ended a seven-game losing streak against Clemson.
One could argue that if Swinney had utilized the transfer portal and NIL better in recent years, Clemson would have beaten Florida State on Saturday.
Can Clemson save its season after 2-2 start, FSU heartbreak?
Florida State barely beat Boston College the week before they played Clemson, but this performance showed some life from the Tigers. There is a real possibility the Tigers are more than formidable against the rest of ACC competition.
Having said that, Miami has looked resurgent, particularly offensively, thus far in the 2023 season, adding another contender atop the ACC. And with Clemson having two losses in conference play already, it's hard to see how they can fully turn the season around.
Clemson has a daunting schedule ahead and, as the new offense under coordinator Garrett Riley appears to still taking form, that could mean more trouble ahead. The Tigers still have to face Miami and NC State on the road in addition to Notre Dame and North Carolina at home in Death Valley.
Swinney has two national championships to his credit and more than enough goodwill at Clemson to worry about job security right now. That being said, finishing with less than 10 wins this year could warm his seat up a bit. Perhaps that's why the FSU loss feels like the worst of his career.