What time and channel does Colorado play today, Sept. 23?
Deion Sanders has the Colorado Buffaloes off to a hot start at 3-0, but what time and channel are they playing today in their biggest test yet against Oregon?
All eyes in the college football world are on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. After going 1-11 last season before the arrival of Coach Prime, the Buffs have now gotten off to a 3-0 start, including upsetting TCU in Week 1 and then winning a thriller against rival Colorado State last week.
Now comes the real test, though. On Saturday, Sept. 23 in Week 4 of the 2023 season, Colorado will face its most formidable opponent yet. The Buffs go on the road to face No. 10 ranked Oregon in raucous Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are installed as 21-point favorites in the matchup -- but Sanders' team has done nothing but exceed expectations wildly to this point. So why stop now?
Having said that, Colorado comes into this game without Travis Hunter, who suffered an injury on a dirty hit against CSU last week and will be out at least three weeks. Not having the two-way star and former No. 1 overall recruit on the field will surely be a detriment to the Buffs.
Make no mistake, though, this should be an all-eyes type of affair. And if you're looking for the time and channel for the Colorado game this week, we've got you covered.
What channel is the Colorado game on today, Sept. 23?
ABC will be broadcasting the Colorado vs. Oregon game today, giving it a major network TV slot. The Buffaloes have been drawing the most college football viewers in the country so far this season as everyone wants a glimpse of the Coach Prime experience. Just last week, the Colorado-CSU game peaked at more than 11 million viewers... after 11 p.m. ET!. That's huge numbers and we could see even bigger ones for this matchup.
With so many eyes on this game, it's only natural that they pull out some big guns as the announcer pairing of Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be on the call.
What time is the Colorado game today vs. Oregon?
The Colorado vs. Oregon game today will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, making it a 12:30 p.m. PT local kick in Eugene this week. Given that the Buffaloes double-overtime win over Colorado State didn't finish until almost past midnight PT, you have to wonder if that will have any effect on Sanders' team in this matchup.
Even with the afternoon start time, though, Shedeur Sanders and Bo Nix should still light it up with some fireworks on Saturday.