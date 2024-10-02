Looking at confirmed NBA All-Star Game locations and predicting future ones
NBA All-Star weekend is one of the most notable parts of the regular season. A chance to host an All-Star weekend is incredibly exciting for a city and its fans. Recently Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, and Cleveland have hosted All-Star weekend.
The next three locations for NBA All-Star weekend have already been set but we're also looking to the future and where the game could be held for the years after that.
Confirmed NBA All-Star Game locations
2025: San Francisco
The Golden State Warriors and San Francisco are set to host this upcoming All-Star weekend. Chase Center opened in 2018 making it one of the most modern NBA arenas. 2025 All-Star weekend will take place from February 14-16. All-Star weekend being a warm-weather city after three cold-weather cities will be a welcomed change for players and media members alike. Notably, this is the second time the Warriors have hosted All-Star weekend the last time being in 2000 when they played in Oakland at the historic Oracle Arena. With the Warriors hosting All-Star weekend it's worth wondering if Stephen Curry will return to the 3-point contest.
2026: Los Angeles
This upcoming season the Los Angeles Clippers are opening their brand new state-of-the-art arena the Intuit Dome. In 2026 the Clippers host All-Star weekend. Due to its market size, Los Angeles has been a common All-Star location hosting the event a record six times. However, this will be the Clippers' first time being a solo host. The $2 billion arena has some impressive features including a 44,000 square foot Halo Board and a section of 51 continuous rows. The Clippers' new arena along with the prestige of LA makes this an exciting All-Star weekend. The 2026 All-Star weekend will take place from February 13-15.
2027: Phoenix
Phoenix is slated to host All-Star weekend for the fourth time in 2027. While the Footprint Center is over 30 years old opening back in 1992 it recently underwent $240 million dollars in renovations. This along with Phoenix's warm weather makes it an ideal All-Star location. 2027 All-Star weekend will take place from February 19-21.
Predicted NBA All-Star Game locations
2028: Milwaukee
Milwaukee has been eyeing hosting an All-Star weekend for several years. Fiserv Forum opened up back in 2018 making it one of the newer arenas. Milwaukee hasn't won a bid for All-Star weekend yet and there are concerns about a small market city hosting such a big event. However, in 2018 commissioner Adam Silver said an All-Star weekend in Milwaukee is "very likely." 2028 feels like a realistic possibility for Milwaukee to host their first All-Star weekend since 1977.
2029: Boston
Despite being one of the NBA's most historic franchises Boston hasn't hosted All-Star weekend since 1964. Boston's success and importance to the NBA landscape make it one of the most anticipated All-Star weekend locations. Notably, Boston has placed a bid to host the 2029 All-Star weekend they have also placed bids in previous years. Additionally, TD Garden is one of the most iconic arenas. Ultimately from all angles, Boston would be an ideal All-Star weekend location.
2030: Sacramento
Sacramento is one of four cities to never host an All-Star weekend. Like Milwaukee, there are concerns about a smaller city hosting All-Star weekend. However, Golden 1 Center which opened in 2016 is one of the most modern and beautiful arenas in the association. Furthermore, Sacramento has made previous bids to host All-Star weekend. The recent success of the Kings has highlighted Sacramento's passionate fanbase it would be great to see this basketball-crazed city host All-Star weekend.
2031: Las Vegas
With the NBA's probable expansion plans Las Vegas and Seattle are the most likely cities to get teams. While the league is targeting the 2027-28 season due to the bidding process these cities might not get the chance to host All-Star weekend until 2030 or later. Las Vegas would be prioritized over Seattle because of its large market size and connection to the NBA. T-Mobile Arena was built in 2016 to host the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights. It will likely be home to the Las Vegas expansion team. This modern arena along with Vegas' extreme market and mainstream appeal makes the city an ideal All-Star weekend location.