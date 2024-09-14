Dak Prescott has lofty goals with CeeDee Lamb but isn’t forgetting biggest thing
After a full offseason of waiting, Jerry Jones finally showed some urgency, inking both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott to long-term extensions in the nick of time. Prescott's deal came literally hours before Dallas' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns.
As expensive as those deals were, it was a must for the Dallas Cowboys to bring back arguably their two most valuable players for the long haul.
Now that they are both locked in for the foreseeable future, Prescott went into detail about everything he wanted to accomplish with Lamb on an episode of the I Am Athlete podcast.
"I feel like we can be better than all of them. I know CeeDee has the same expectations, and that's the communications that we have. That's the work that we put into this. We didn't make it if we are Montana and Rice, we only made it if we're the best versions of ourselves and we bring this organization something that it hasn't had in a long time, and that's the Super Bowl, and we put up numbers that have never been done before."
Prescott wants himself and Lamb to be considered as a better quarterback/wide receiver duo than the likes of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice to name a few. Gaudy goals, obviously, but there's potential for them to be considered one of the great duos in NFL history, at least statistically with how much teams throw the ball nowadays.
Dak Prescott has lofty goals with CeeDee Lamb and entire Cowboys organization
Prescott might not be considered the best quarterback on the planet or close to it, but he did lead the NFL with 410 completions and 36 passing touchdowns last season. Lamb led the league with 135 receptions while tacking on 1,735 yards (2nd) and 12 touchdowns (3rd). They are, statistically, one of the best quarterback/wide receiver duos in the NFL right now, and adding another four or more years of elite play can make things interesting statistically.
Dallas didn't have to throw the ball much in Week 1 given the fact that they held a sizable lead for much of the contest, but Lamb still found a way to make an impact, catching five of Prescott's 19 completed passes for 61 of Prescott's 179 yards.
At the end of the day, though, while individual goals are nice, Prescott is not forgetting the biggest thing.
"I owe so much to the city of Dallas," he said Friday. "I want to be able to deliver my end of the deal, and bring this city, bring the Joneses, bring the Cowboys organization a Super Bowl that's long overdue. ... I have no doubt that it will eventually happen, so I hope that my career is defined by that."
Prescott is playing for one thing and one thing only - a Super Bowl. He's so confident and so eager to win one that he hopes his career is defined by that according to a recent interview he gave.
Prescott and the Cowboys have had a ton of regular season success throughout his career, but the team has gone just 2-5 in his seven playoff games including an embarrassing loss to the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers in 2023. Lamb has lost three of the four playoff games he has been a part of.
Dallas is almost always in the playoffs or at least in the conversation, but they haven't won a Super Bowl or even made an NFC Championship Game appearance since 1995. For Prescott and Lamb's contracts to be deemed a success at the end of the day, it comes down to what they can do in the playoffs. Individual accomplishments and statistics are nice, but relatively meaningless in the grand scheme of things without a hint of playoff success.