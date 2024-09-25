Dallas Cowboys free agency moves they'd like to redo: Running back edition
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys have been a franchise synonymous with lofty expectations, yet their recent free-agency decisions have left fans puzzled. With Tony Pollard heading to the Tennessee Titans, Ezekiel Elliott making a surprise return, and the decision not to pursue Derrick Henry, Jerry Jones’ strategy has been anything but straightforward. Although the team will never admit it publicly, after three weeks of the season, a free agency re-do would likely be welcomed with open arms. Here are some moves they'd likely want back.
Tony Pollard's departure
Sure, Pollard had not shown the capability of being a stand-alone workhorse running back, however, his exit from Dallas left a significant void in the backfield. His performances over the past couple of years were impressive, even if they weren’t always as explosive as some would’ve liked. Pollard walking away for greener pastures in Tennessee has still hurt the team, which has been visible through the first three games.
During his time with the Cowboys, Pollard initially made a name for himself as a versatile and dynamic back behind Elliott. Over the span of a couple of years, Pollard eventually took over Zeke’s role as the lead back prompting Dallas to allow Elliott to leave for New England following the 2022 season.
Leading the way during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Pollard had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with 15 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry over this time but without Elliott to share the load there was a considerable difference in how Pollard’s touches affected games. Gaining more carries and overall load within the offense exposed Pollard and saw his statistics drop slightly while his impact had noticeably become less evident.
Contract negotiations played a significant role in Pollard moving on this past offseason. Pollard sought a contract reflective of his contributions, but with the Cowboys operating under salary cap constraints, meeting his demands proved challenging. Without a satisfactory offer, Pollard was forced to move on and find a new home with the Titans. A reunion in the backfield with Zeke may have been a better option than what we’ve seen thus far in Big D, but we’ll never know.
Ezekiel Elliott's return following brief relocation
Just as surprising as Pollard's departure was Ezekiel Elliott's return. Released into free agency one year earlier, Elliott's comeback raised eyebrows and questions about what the Cowboys were trying to accomplish with their running game. We know the NFL is a passing league, but you still need to run the ball effectively and play situational football. You never want to become predictable in your offensive game plan, which is essentially what Dallas has morphed into.
Elliott's initial tenure with the Cowboys saw him as a force on the field from day one. Selected fourth overall in the 2016 draft, Elliott made an impact immediately and one point was considered the best back in the game. Known for his power and agility, Elliott was a central figure in the Cowboys' plans. However, by 2020 it became clear that Elliott was beginning to slow down even if only slightly.
The former All-Pro was released in the spring of 2023, subsequently signing with the New England Patriots for a year. His return to Dallas feels like nothing more than a reach for nostalgia with Zeke clearly on the back end of his career. A one-year, $3 million deal ($2 million guaranteed) signifies a calculated risk for a player the Cowboys hope can reclaim his past glory or at least provide depth in the backfield.
Had Pollard still been part of the equation, this might be a different story, but thus far, Elliott’s return hasn’t yielded much to speak of. In three games this season, Elliott has rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown. His carries and yards have declined each week—Elliott ran the ball just three times for six yards in their Week 3 loss to Baltimore. That isn’t going to cut it, but hopefully this nostalgia tour is enough for Jones.
Not signing Derrick Henry
While Dallas has made headlines with former and returning players, their decision not to pursue Derrick Henry could be the biggest misstep of all. The star running back, known for his bulldozing style, signed with the Ravens during free agency. The choice made by Jones to pass on this future Hall of Fame running back is a head-scratcher.
Henry’s name commands respect across the league. His tenure with the Titans was marked by multiple seasons of breathtaking performance, peaking with a 2,000-yard rushing campaign in 2020. What makes that feat even more impressive is Henry accomplished it during the peak of COVID-19. That entire season was out of whack and he still managed to do something only seven other players have ever done in NFL history.
So, why did Jerry Jones decide not to go after Henry, who expressed interest in playing for Dallas? Well, the Cowboys' owner explained that the decision boiled down to financial constraints. Henry's market value was beyond what the Cowboys could “justify” given their budget.
Jones highlights the team's focus on balancing costs while retaining Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, who still does not have an extension. While Jones may have a point, it still hasn’t been enough to appease disappointed fans. After Henry’s breakout 151-yard day against the Cowboys, it surely left fans wondering what if.
This mixture of emotions paints a complex picture of what lies ahead for Jones’ Cowboys. It feels like these moves are already coming back to haunt Dallas with no apparent answer in sight to beef up the rushing attack.