Dez Bryant Tweet says what every Cowboys fan is thinking about playoff meltdown
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant called out the team for their latest playoff collapse against the Green Bay Packers.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys faithful hoped that this year would be different. They have the talent to make a run to the Super Bowl every year, but always fall short. Since 1995, the Cowboys have never made it past the Divisional Round. With a 12-5 record and holding the No. 2 seed, they were seemingly at an advantage heading into their Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers, the holders of the No. 7 seed.
Instead, the Cowboys were embarrassed at home, losing 48-32 to the Packers. While the score doesn't look that bad, the Cowboys trailed the Packers 41-16 in the second half. The defense couldn't stop Jordan Love and the Packers offense, while quarterback Dak Prescott threw two costly interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. With that, the Cowboys are the first team in NFL history to lose to a seventh seed in a playoff game.
Viewers saw Cowboys fans sitting inside AT&T Stadium, dejected. Former head coach Jimmy Johnson gave an impassioned halftime speech on FOX Sports for the Cowboys. Then, there was the fallout from the game.
Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took to Twitter (or X) to express his displeasure with the team. Bryant was straightforward with his assessment, saying "this was the easiest route for the Cowboys to make it to the Super Bowl."
Dez Bryant says Cowboys are 'too damn talented' for countless playoff disappointments
Towards the end of the season, the NFC had an infinitely easier path to Super Bowl.
The Cowboys' potential opponents in the Divisional Round would have three opponents. There are the No. 3 Detroit Lions, who the Cowboys beat 20-19 in Week 17. Moving on, there's the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the NFC South with a 9-8 record. There's the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles, who the Cowboys beat 33-13 back in Week 14 and went 1-5 in their last six games. But there was a likelihood of facing the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, who the Cowboys lost 42-10 back in Week 5.
Dallas had the talent on the roster to make a run. The defense added a top cornerback in Stephon Gilmore, while Prescott got another wide receiver in Brandin Cooks to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb. Let's not forget, Prescott was playing himself into NFL MVP consideration this season. This year felt different, like things would finallly fall in the favor of the Cowboys.
Instead, the Cowboys wonder what went wrong after another playoff collapse. Head coach Mike McCarthy's status is in question and they may be in need of a new defensive coordinator with Dan Quinn being a popular candidate for multiple head coaching jobs. Oh, then there's potential roster moves in the offseason.
Bryant's comments are probably a sentiment for many Cowboys fans. The team was "too talented" to look as outmatched as they did againt the young Packers team.