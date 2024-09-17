Dolphins latest Tua Tagovailoa decision makes reunion more necessary than ever
Not only did the Miami Dolphins get embarrassed on their home field by their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Thursday Night Football, but they lost their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to yet another concussion. It was Tagovailoa's third concussion in the last three years, and concern levels were awfully high.
Despite calls to retire, the latest reporting indicates that Tagovailoa plans on making a return at some point. The only question is when? The Dolphins gave some clarity on that with an update on his roster status.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Dolphins are placing Tagovailoa on IR to give him as much time as he needs to work his way through concussion protocol and start thinking about a possible return.
The earliest Tagovailoa can return is Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, but chances are, he's going to need more time. Remember, this is his third concussion in the last three years.
Skylar Thompson is going to start their Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks, and they did just sign Tyler Huntley off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad to back him up, but the Dolphins should look to the free agency pool to find a better option. Fortunately for them, they wouldn't have to look too far.
Ryan Tannehill Dolphins reunion is more necessary than ever following latest Tua Tagovailoa decision
With Tua out for the next five weeks and likely longer, the Dolphins could desperately use some veteran presence in their quarterback room. That's where Ryan Tannehill, a player who spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins, can come in handy.
No, Tannehill is not close to a perfect quarterback, and would not be starting in an ideal world, but he's almost certainly better than Thompson, a quarterback who in his eight games played (two starts) has completed 57.1 percent of his passes and thrown three interceptions compared to just one touchdown.
Tannehill had some rocky years with the Dolphins but was mostly solid in his five years with the Tennessee Titans, leading them to three playoff appearances. Dolphins fans would certainly take that in what could otherwise be a lost season. Tannehill's ceiling isn't very high, but he can probably run an NFL offense better than the duo of Thompson and Huntley, right?
At this point, there's no reason to not do this. Tannehill, even if he doesn't play, would provide veteran leadership to a team that needs it. He's familiar with the organization, has played in several big games, and knows what it takes to win. Knowing that Tagovailoa will be out for a while, bringing him back is a no-brainer.