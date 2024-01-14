Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift vibing at Arrowhead is perfectly wholesome moment from Chiefs victory
The vibes at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday were immaculate despite sub-zero temperatures that tested the mettle of every fan in the stadium. Chiefs Kingdom showed up, showed out and got to witness another great playoff victory.
Taylor Swift, who is now a regular attendee of Kansas City Chiefs games because of her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce, wasn't scared off by the weather. Nor was Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.
That pair produced one of the most wholesome images from the game against Miami.
When it's that cold, the best thing you can do is dance. Get the blood flowing and keep your mind off the chill. Donna and Taylor embraced the energy of the crowd and had some fun with it.
There will be haters, of course, but seeing Mama Kelce live it up like that with a pop star who has truly embraced the joy of football is pretty cool.
Impressive Chiefs playoff showing at Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift and KC fans dancing
The Chiefs braved the cold and made it through with a 26-7 win headlined by Andy Reid's frozen-over mustache and Patrick Mahomes' helmet shattering on impact. Aside from the weather, it was a perfect showing from Kansas City with Rashee Rice planting his flag as WR1 and the Chiefs defense completely shutting down the NFL's most dangerous offense.
This hasn't been the most straightforward season for KC, with plenty of slip-ups and question marks popping up in the regular season. But their playoff chops remain exceptional. With one win in the books, they'll look forward to finding out who is next (either the Bills or Texans) with hopes of adding another Lombardi Trophy to the cabinet.
Meanwhile, Donna Kelce will have the jet to Tampa Bay on Monday to catch Travis' brother Jason Kelce as he leads the Eagles against the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game.