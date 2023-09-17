Where did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson play college football?
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is best known as both an A-list action movie star and a WWE legend. But where did he play his college football before his rise to fame?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be one of the world's biggest celebrities. Whether from his time in WWE, his near-countless endeavors on the silver screen, the NBC sitcom about his life, or even through his social media, The Rock is everywhere. And that includes being in Boulder this week for the Colorado vs. Colorado State rivalry game in college football.
With College GameDay in town, Dwayne Johnson was the guest picker. Throughout the ESPN broadcast, he was exceptionally chummy with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, and seemed to show a ton of love to the fans in Boulder.
Most people are aware that, before he reached his current ridiculous level of fame, though, The Rock did play college football. With him being the guest picker on GameDay and on the sidelines for the Rocky Mountain Showdown too, however, fans were wondering about where Johnson actually played during his college football career.
Did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson play college football at Colorado?
Despite showing up in Boulder for GameDay, Johnson did not play for the Colorado Buffaloes in his career. His inclusion in much of the Buffs' festivities throughout the weekend of their big in-state rivalry game appears to be nothing more than him being in the area -- he appeared on WWE SmackDown on Friday night -- and his celebrity status only further putting Colorado on the map.
Where did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson play college football?
Dwayne Johnson played college football for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991-94. He did see the field a bit for The U, but started just one of the 37 games he played in during his career. That, no doubt, was due to the historic talent at Miami at the time, not the least of which was Warren Sapp. All told, The Rock -- before he was The Rock -- garnered 4.5 sacks and 77 total tackles in his collegiate football career.
After his college career concluded, Johnson was signed to the Calgary Stampeders practice squad in the CFL. He was cut before the start of the 1995 season. He soon after began his career in professional wrestling.