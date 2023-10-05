EuroLeague power rankings, season preview and predictions for the 2023-24 season
With the 2023-24 season all but underway, here are our preseason EuroLeague power rankings, season preview, and betting odds. In what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in the competition’s history, ranking these teams was not easy.
The 2023-24 EuroLeague season is here. There will be in-season roster additions — and maybe even some subtractions on that note — but the competitive games are underway or will be in the next few hours depending on when you’re reading this.
This is going to be one of the most competitive seasons in EuroLeague history. That is the only guarantee we are giving in this season's preview. Yes, we are going to do our best with our preseason EuroLeague power rankings and predictions but there are truthfully 10-12 teams that could make the 2024 EuroLeague Final Four. With only 10 teams qualifying for the playoffs and the inaugural EuroLeague play-in tournament, this season will be hectic, and a fight in every single game.
We learned last season that there are no guarantees in EuroLeague basketball. Raise your hand if you thought Anadolu Efes would not qualify for the playoffs. If your hand is up, stop lying and put it down. There was a stretch in the 2022-23 EuroLeague season where Baskonia looked like clear-cut Final Four contenders. They ended up not making the playoffs. Fenerbahce did not end the regular season on the highest note and then pushed Olympiacos to the brink in the playoffs. Partizan had one foot in the Final Four with a 2-0 lead over Real Madrid and heading back to Belgrade in the EuroLeague playoffs. Controversially, Real Madrid won the series 3-2.
There is not a lot of variance between these EuroLeague teams, making predictions essentially impossible. We are going to try anyway by breaking teams into five tiers: Final Four guarantee, Probably in the Final Four, maybe could make the Final Four, Play-in, and play-in would be surprising.
We’ll highlight why your team ended up where they did, what they are missing if they’re ranked lowly, or what they’ve got in their bags if they received a high ranking. We’ll also include betting odds, in case that’s your thing, and let you know if we did a deep dive on this team in the preseason.
If you are upset about where your team ended up, remember that it’s essentially a coin flip for which of us is right and that the person writing this once thought Anthony Bennett would be a good EuroLeague player.