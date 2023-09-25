EuroLeague transfers and rumors: Joel Embiid gets an ultimatum, Kevin Durant calls someone insane, and more
October is almost here and that means EuroLeague basketball is almost here as well. News this week relating to EuroLeague and international basketball was primarily dominated by NBA players, but it was still an entertaining week. Here’s a recap.
When the transfer market dries up late in the summer, anything can become a story. That’s what happened last week in international basketball. Leagues around the world are kicking off the season with quick domestic tournaments that are truthfully only a slight step above exhibition games. This is however a good opportunity for front offices and coaches to make any last-minute roster moves before the 2023-24 EuroLeague season gets underway. Both Olympiacos and Valencia made additions, and Partizan Belgrade is still on the hunt for an athletic center.
Additionally, everyone gets a little antsy as they wait for their seasons to begin — in the NBA and EuroLeague — and this can lead to some feisty debates, primarily online. We once again got one of those thanks to NBA Twitter legend Kevin Durant who decided to give his take on the revived debate about whether or not it is easier to score in the NBA than in Europe.
While these quiet times are what generate plenty of interactions like the one Kevin Durant had, expect there to still be plenty of action in the lead-up to and even the opening weeks of the EuroLeague season. Many teams, particularly those on smaller budgets, will continue to explore players they can sign.
As NBA teams make cuts from their training camp rosters, more talented players will become available who will be looking to impress in competitive basketball environments for the 2023-24 season. Luca Vildoza and Facundo Campazzo were in-season additions for Crvena Zvezda just last season.
Plenty of talented EuroLeague free-agent names are still on the market as well and there are some NBA names that EuroLeague teams should be keeping an eye on as transfer season winds down.
Here’s a recap of what happened this week in EuroLeague.