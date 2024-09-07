Fantasy Football: 2 Steelers who’ll shine in Week 1 with Justin Fields, 2 who won’t
The regular season hasn't even begun yet for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their plans already might be changing. The team was planning on starting Russell Wilson at least to begin the 2024 campaign, but Wilson's calf injury could keep him out of Week 1. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network went as far as to say that it is likely that Justin Fields will be the team's Week 1 starter.
For many Steelers fans, this is the preferred outcome anyway. Wilson might have a slightly higher floor but is 10 years older than Fields with no real upside to lead them now or in the future. Fields, a recent first-round pick, at least has the slightest chance to be Pittsburgh's future at the most important position in sports.
Fields starting Week 1 might not only change the outcome of what transpires for the Steelers against the Atlanta Falcons, but it could also have major ramifications in the Fantasy Football world. Not only will Fields have some major upside thanks to his rushing ability, but his presence should impact several of his teammates. Some Steelers players will shine thanks to Fields' presence Week 1, but others might falter.
4. Pat Freiermuth will struggle with Justin Fields
This one is tough. On one hand, Pat Freiermuth could easily be Fields' go-to target not named George Pickens. On the other hand, Freiermuth had just 308 yards receiving in 2023 and it's hard to envision Fields supporting two pass-catchers at a high clip.
Fields did wonders for DJ Moore in Fantasy last season, but that was about it. The Bears were limited offensively, but it's not as if the personnel in Pittsburgh is much better if at all.
It was hard to envision Freiermuth, a weapon who is not close to elite, getting much action in an Arthur Smith-led offense, as he is going to want to run the ball a ton. Fields can support George Pickens, the clear alpha receiver, but Fields being the inaccurate quarterback he is combined with Smith's game script makes Freiermuth a dangerous option. The tight end position is shallow, and perhaps Freiermuth will catch a touchdown, but without a touchdown, it's hard to see him being impactful.
3. Jaylen Warren has decent PPR upside with Justin Fields
Initially, when Jaylen Warren suffered his hamstring injury in Week 2 of the preseason, it was seen as a question whether he'd even be able to play in this game. Fortunately for Steelers fans and Warren's Fantasy Football managers, it looks like he'll be a go.
His rushing upside is probably limited thanks to Najee Harris' presence and the fact that Fields will steal some carries too, but Warren proved to be a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield last season. Perhaps he can display some PPR upside in Week 1.
With how dynamic Atlanta's offense projects to be, there's a chance that even with Pittsburgh's elite defense, they'll be trailing. If they do, Fields will have to throw more. Warren had 61 receptions for 370 yards in 2023 in addition to his 784 yards on the ground. His ability to be more of an all-around back than Harris should help his case, and the fact that Arthur Smith likes to rotate his backs in and out of the lineup could also help Warren see more playing time than many expect.
2. Najee Harris will remain the inefficient rusher he's always been
Ever since he was taken late in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, watching Najee Harris run for the Steelers has been tough. A lot of that has to do with the entire team's offense being brutal, but Harris was as inefficient as any running back.
Sure, he's run for 1,000 or more yards in all three of his NFL seasons, but he's done that while getting an enormous amount of work. He's ranked in the top six in the NFL in carries all three seasons, yet has barely gotten over 1,000 yards and has averaged fewer than 10 touchdowns per season.
Arthur Smith choosing to have Bijan Robinson come close to splitting carries with Tyler Allgeier last season suggests that Harris might not see the volume he's accustomed to. Pairing that, with his inefficiency, his limited receiving upside, and the fact that Fields himself will be running, that leaves little to no upside for Harris. He might punch one into the end zone, but he'll need to in order to be Fantasy Football relevant. That might be tough against a formidable Falcons rushing defense.
1. George Pickens should thrive with Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears offense under Fields was far from potent last season, but from a Fantasy Football perspective, one thing was very clear. Fields wasn't shy when it came to feeding his No. 1 weapon.
Sure, DJ Moore is a stud and George Pickens isn't nearly as established, but make no mistake - Pickens is the guy in Pittsburgh. Who's the Steelers' WR2, Van Jefferson? Calvin Austin III? For them to pass efficiently, Fields will have to feed Pickens a ton, and assuming he sees the targets, why can't Pickens have a monster game?
He might not have the 1,364-yard output Moore had in Chicago last season, but Pickens did have 1,140 yards in 2023 in what was his second NFL season. Assuming Pickens does receive a boatload of targets, he won't even need to score a touchdown to have a big day fantasy-wise. It feels as if all that's standing in Pickens' way is the presence of Arthur Smith.