Germany basketball roster for 2024 Olympics: Every current and former NBA player
By Ian Levy
So far, the 2024 Paris Olympics could not have gone better for the Germans. They were 3-0 in group play, beating France, Brazil and Japan by an average of 15.7 points per game. In the knockout round, they advanced past Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece with a resounding 13-point win.
All that sets them up for a rematch with France in the semifinals, after having already beaten them 85-71 in the group stage. If they can get past France, they'll take on the winner of Team USA and Serbia for a chance at the gold medal. But even if they fall they'll still have a chance at bronze and their first-ever Olympic medal in basketball.
The German roster may not have the NBA star talent of the other four teams remaining in the bracket but they have five players with NBA experience and a deep bench of experienced veterans who have been playing together for a long time.
Germany Basketball Olympic Roster
PLAYER
POSITION
LAST TEAM
Isaac Bonga
Wing
Partizan
Oscar da Silva
Forward
Bayern Munich
Johannes Voigtmann
Big
Olimpia Milano
Franz Wagner
Wing
Orlando Magic
Daniel Theis
Big
Los Angeles Clippers
Mo Wagner
Big
Orlando Magic
Dennis Schroder
Guard
Brooklyn Nets
Johannes Thiemann
Forward
Gunma Crane Thunders
Andreas Obst
Guard
Bayern Munich
The NBA headliners here are obviously the Wagner brothers, both of whom play for the Orlando Magic. Franz is a budding star, heading into his fourth season, who averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game last year, helping the Magic return to the playoffs. His older brother Mortiz, has played 333 career games across six seasons for the Lakers, Wizards, Celtics and Magic. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in Orlando last season and signed a two-year, $22 million deal to stay with the team this summer.
Dennis Schroder is another well-known NBA veteran and has been the second-leading scorer for Germany, behind Franz Wagner. Schroder has played 767 career games for seven different teams, most recently for the Brooklyn Nets, for whom he averaged 14.6 points and 6.0 assists in 26 games last season.
Daniel Theis has played for five different NBA teams and appeared in 373 career games. He was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers last season but signed a one-year deal this summer to play for the Pelicans next season.
The last player on the German team with NBA experience is Isaac Bonga who was taken by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 39 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft as a 19-year-old and subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 22 games with the Lakers before being traded to the Wizards and played another 121 games over the next three seasons for the Wizards and Raptors. He did not play in the NBA last season and has returned to play in Europe.