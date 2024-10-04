Giants are at massive disadvantage against Seahawks in Week 5
The New York Giants might've lost their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys to fall to 1-3, but there was one bright spot. Malik Nabers continued his dominant start to the 2024 campaign. He recorded 12 receptions for 115 yards on the night, giving him the NFL lead in receptions four weeks into the season and putting him third in receiving yards. Sure, the Giants are not a good football team, but Nabers had already established himself as a legitimate star.
Those good vibes quickly vanished in the fourth quarter as Nabers left the game with what was later revealed to be a concussion. This 1-3 team losing its best and most exciting offensive player by far for any brief amount of time would be a major blow, and it turns out, he's set to miss more than just the end of the Dallas game.
Nabers is set to miss Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, putting the Giants at an even greater disadvantage against the first-place team in the NFC West.
Giants lose lone offensive spark plug, putting them at massive disadvantage
To say missing Nabers is a huge deal for the Giants would be an understatement. He is their offense.
There's a reason Nabers ranks so highly in yards and receptions. The Giants need him to be force-fed the ball to have any sort of chance offensively.
Their second-leading receiver is Wan'Dale Robinson, who has 26 receptions for 194 yards. Darius Slayton and Devin Singletary are tied with 10 receptions. Slayton has 122 yards, while Singletary has 72. Nabers has 386 receiving yards this season. The trio of Robinson, Slayton, and Singletary have combined for 388 receiving yards. Nabers has three receiving touchdowns, the rest of the Giants pass-catchers have combined for one.
With Saquon Barkley gone, it's not as if the Giants can lean on their running game. Singletary is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. Tyrone Tracy has averaged 2.4 yards per carry. Unless they can somehow establish the run against a Seahawks defense that has done pretty well against the run, Daniel Jones is going to have to throw a lot. The talent in his right arm and in this receiver room without Nabers just isn't good enough.
The 1-3 Giants, who looked poised to pick within the top five of the 2025 NFL Draft even with Nabers, have to travel cross-country to face a 3-1 Seahawks team hungry for revenge after a frustrating Week 4 loss without their best and only offensive playmaker. What do you think the result will be?
Upsets happen all the time, and games are not played on paper, but this one could get pretty ugly.