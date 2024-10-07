Joe Schoen is definitely staring at Daniel Jones like the Green Goblin mask after Giants win
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants are 2-3 on the season after a wild and wacky 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. And if it weren't for a few costly mistakes, the team could very well be 4-1 - all with quarterback Daniel Jones still under center.
Jones, who is infamously being paid $35.5M this season, had a terrible, injury-riddled season in 2023 after looking like the future of the franchise in 2022 - which featured the team's first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI.
Heading into this year, pundits and fans speculated whether the team would choose to dump Jones after the season and utilize the buyout clause in his four-year deal (two years, $82M buyout and $22.21M in dead cap space).
But 1,136 yards and six touchdowns later, Jones' potential (albeit limited) as a first-round selection in 2019 is starting to creep back into the forefront of minds.
Would Giants GM Joe Schoen do the unthinkable and keep Jones around?
Sunday marked Jones' third consecutive 200+ yard performance, the first time he's done so since Weeks 11-13 of the 2022 season.
His total passing yards through five games is obviously much better than 2023 but it's also miles ahead of his 2022, 2020 and 2019 seasons at the same benchmark.
We're arguably looking at the start of Jones' second-best season to date and he just won a game without his top receiver in rookie Malik Nabers (who has accounted for 34 percent of Jones' passing yards) and top rusher Devin Singletary. You got to hand it to him, that's pretty impressive.
On the other hand, Jones' inconsistency is a huge concern for New York's front office and the fans. General manager Joe Schoen already missed out on generational quarterbacks this year in Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye so to stick with Jones for another year and potentially skip out on guys like Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward seems criminal.
The only acceptable scenario would seem like Jones' continuing to progress this year and show some sort of promising consistency in his game, then Schoen drafting another weapon for him in the first round - say, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to replace Saquon Barkley?
It's way too early to be thinking about this but we all know Schoen has to be haunted by this impending decision.