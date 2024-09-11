Grade the fit: Latest mock draft has Giants ditching Daniel Jones for shocking QB pick
We are one week into the NFL season and the New York Giants fandom has run out of patience with Daniel Jones. If there was any left to begin with. Salary alone will keep Jones bolted to the top of New York's depth chart, but the 27-year-old's guaranteed money runs out after this season. His days in Giants blue are numbered, which naturally means every New York fan is laser-focused on the 2025 NFL Draft class.
There was plenty of speculation tying New York to J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix, and even Drake Maye ahead of the 2024 draft, but the board fell in such a way that Malik Nabers was the most sensible pick at No. 6 overall. Now, the Giants just need somebody to throw him the football. Perhaps more than any fan, Nabers appeared frustrated with the Week 1 Daniel Jones experience. The speedy wideout ran plenty of routes and was open frequently, but he finished the game with a modest five receptions for 66 yards.
Jones, despite his imposing stature and obvious strength, averaged all of 4.4 yards per pass attempt in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 52.4 percent of his passes for 186 yards with two interceptions. New York's only points came on two field goals.
This has been a maddening theme for the last year-plus now, with injuries also taking their toll on the former No. 6 pick. As soon as the Giants' contractual obligation to Jones ends, so will his tenure in East Rutherford. The next step is landing his replacement.
A new 2025 mock draft from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has New York selecting a new signal-caller with the No. 3 pick, but it's not the quarterback you might expect. Rather than Carson Beck or Shedeur Sanders, the more mainstream top pick candidates, Trapasso has New York select USC senior Miller Moss.
Giants select USC QB Miller Moss with No. 3 pick in 2025 NFL mock draft
This would make Moss the second quarterback off the board behind Miami's Cam Ward, who is mocked second overall to the Carolina Panthers (oof). It also marks a meteoric ascent for Moss, who spent the last couple years as understudy to the reigning No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. The rare QB in the modern era to spend three years as a backup without fidgeting or changing teams, Moss has begun to reap the rewards of his patience.
USC is off to a crackling 2-0 start this season, which includes an impressive victory over ranked LSU on opening week. Next up for the No. 11 Trojans is a showdown with No. 17 Michigan and the vaunted Wolverines defense, which is the best stage yet for Moss to showcase his special set of skills.
"[Moss] has the pocket tools to thrive in the NFL," writes Trapasso. And so he does. Standing 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Moss has fairly standard physical tools for his position. He famously dropped six touchdowns in USC's Holiday Bowl victory over Louisville last winter, filling in for the NFL-bound Williams. That was many folks' first introduction to Moss, and it's hard to make a better first impression.
Through two games this season, Moss has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 607 yards and a couple touchdowns. Mocking him as the No. 3 overall pick is probably a bit steep, but the best draft pundits get ahead of the curve, and Moss is certainly on breakout watch. If the USC offense continues to hum all season long, he's sure to earn a few 2025 draft glances — especially if the other top-shelf prospects struggle to separate themselves form the pack.
Grade: C-