Grade the fit: Latest mock draft suggests Steelers won’t bother with Justin Fields, Russell Wilson for long
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 after a dominant defensive performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Naturally, that means all the attention is focused on the quarterback decision, with the Steelers depth chart still woefully unsettled at the position. Russell Wilson was named the Week 1 starter after the preseason, but he may never actually get on the field at this rate.
A calf injury sidelined the former Super Bowl in Week 1, which led to Justin Fields getting the nod against his hometown team. It was hardly a heroic performance from Fields, as Pittsburgh failed to reach pay dirt, but he was efficient and he frequently moved the chains with his singular running ability. The Steelers managed six field goals on the night, which means Fields was at least able to maneuver the offense within striking distance on a regular basis.
You're probably thinking, "well, that is a mighty low bar to set, Christopher." And yeah, you'd be right. But I would remind you that the alternative is Russell Wilson, a paragon of low bars, and that Pittsburgh has been steadfastly setting the stage for Fields to take over QB1 duties since the very beginning.
It sure feels as though Pittsburgh will go with Fields in the end, and given his track record, Mike Tomlin will probably magic the Steelers into the playoffs again. But, as well look ahead to the future, it's worth pausing to wonder if we are putting too much stock into the present QB debate in Pittsburgh. This team isn't a Super Bowl threat — we can be honest — and next season, odds are Pittsburgh has a new quarterback anyhow.
That will certainly be the case if the latest 2025 mock draft from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso comes to pass. He has the Steelers finally using their first-round pick on an impact offensive weapon, and yeah, it happens to be a quarterback.
Steelers select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in 2025 NFL mock draft
Ole Miss senior Jaxson Dart is the quarterback of choice for the Steelers at No. 14 in this updated mock draft. That would make him the fourth of five quarterbacks off the board in the first round, situated behind Miami's Cam Ward, USC's Miller Moss, and Georgia's Carson Beck. Notable exclusions from Trapasso's mock are Texas' Quinn Ewers and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, both of whom project as top-10 picks elsewhere.
Dart has certainly earned his way into the NFL Draft conversation. He threw for 3,364 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior and now he's at the helm of a Rebels offense that is expected to contend for a national championship this season. It has only been two games, so take it with a grain of salt, but Dart currently leads D-1 college football in completion percentage (87.0) and total yards (795). He has thrown six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
You may wisely ask, who has Ole Miss played so far? Well... Middle Tennessee State and Furman. So, again, grain of salt. Still, it's generally a good sign when an alleged powerhouse beats up on the teams they're supposed to beat up on. The Rebels have been on a completely different level than their mid-major counterparts, largely due to Dart's tremendous execution under center.
"Dart has the big-game experience," writes Trapasso, "plus talent and productivity, to go in Round 1 next April."
It's a simple, clean, effective pitch. So dominant has Dart been that he has more total touchdowns (eight) than incompletions (seven) when factoring in his production as a runner. Listed 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Dart is well on his way to Heisman consideration and a potential first-round pick. For the Steelers, getting a big-game quarterback who executes every manner of throw and doesn't buckle under pressure would be a huge victory with the No. 14 pick.
Should Pittsburgh prefer Ewers or Sanders if either is left on the board at 14? Probably, but Dart makes for a solid gamble.
Grade: B