Grade the trade: Lakers turn D'Angelo Russell into former No. 1 pick in 3-team proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers have done absolutely nothing to improve the roster this offseason, a true feat of inaction from Rob Pelinka and upper management. As LeBron James cryptically grapples with his basketball mortality after a rousing Team USA victory in Paris, the Lakers are sitting at home, thinking about what Bronny James might develop into four years down the road.
It's just all bad. The Lakers are the NBA's worst-run franchise on a pretty regular basis, which is bad for the league and a disservice to fans. Few teams have ever coasted on their location and reputation more than the Lakers. There isn't a single basketball reason LeBron ever went to LA, much less one that's actively keeping him in LA.
There is still time, though, for Pelinka to wake up from his summertime hibernation and engineer a trade — anything — to at least change the makeup of a team that finished seventh in the West last season before getting swept by a Denver Nuggets team that was completely out of gas once the playoffs arrived.
D'Angelo Russell is the obvious centerpiece of Lakers trade rumors. His expiring contract, worth $18.7 million, has value independent of his on-court offerings. And yes, there are still teams who might benefit from rostering the Ohio State product. Russell averaged 18.0 points and 6.3 assists on .456/.415/.828 splits last season. That isn't nothing.
Over at Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus has constructed a three-team swap that allows the Lakers to remove Russell from the equation and increase their financial flexibility. It also clears the way for Los Angeles to sign a former No. 1 pick, who has been toiling in free agency for far too long.
Here are the full details:
3-team Lakers, Hornets, Jazz trade that effectively swaps out D'Angelo Russell for Markelle Fultz
This probably isn't the Russell trade LA fans are dreaming about (not a third All-Star in sight), but it could be a highly productive maneuver from Rob Pelinka (I know, your skepticism is valid). The Lakers essentially turn Russell and their bench warmers into trade flexibility and open roster spots, allowing — in Eric Pincus' construction of reality — LA to sign free agent point guard Markelle Fultz.
Tre Mann was quite impressive down the stretch for an injury-ravaged Charlotte Hornets squad. He has a chance to play impact minutes with the Lakers' second unit, while Nick Richards is outright a better backup big than Christian Wood. Los Angeles was never able to rely on Russell in the playoffs. The defense was too disastrous. Fultz has his own concerns, primarily on the offensive end, but he's a major talent. Moreover, he's a player JJ Redick is intimately familiar with dating back to their shared time in Philadelphia as teammates.
It's not exactly a cheap trade for the Lakers, sacrificing last year's first-round pick in Jalen Hood-Schifino, as well as a (protected) future first-round pick to grease the wheels. But, all in all, those traded player exceptions allow Pelinka to operate more aggressively on the trade front during the season, while Fultz presents a potential upgrade at point guard. At worst, he's a definite change of pace and an intriguing bet on athleticism and rim pressure in the backcourt.
For the Hornets, this reads as a pretty definitive win. Russell's expiring contract will have value at the trade deadline, for one, but he's also a productive regular season weapon who can slide gracefully into the Terry Rozier role. He gives the Hornets backcourt more punch, especially in terms of halfcourt offense, while Hood-Schifino is a worthy long-term investment.
I'd favor Micic and Richards over Reddish and Wood in a vacuum, but the Hornets aren't sacrificing much depth and potential value of Russell — both as a player and as a future trade chip — certainly warrants the risk.
The Utah Jazz sneak in the backdoor to acquire Vasilije Micic, a former first-round pick and Euroleague star whose sky-high basketball IQ and advanced playmaking chops are sure to elate head coach Will Hardy. Tacking on a potentially valuable future first-round pick for their troubles, this is the exact sort of trade that earns Danny Ainge his reputation.
All in all, there's a lot to like for everybody here.
The Lakers could swing bigger with Russell's salary, potentially acquiring a more productive, immediate weapon than Fultz, but the added trade flexibility has value on its own (even if you don't trust Pelinka to capitalize).
The Hornets put more talent around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, and the Jazz pull a rabbit out of their hat after leading Golden State on for months with the Lauri Markkanen saga. Win, win, win.