Grading an absurd Vikings-Chiefs that gifts Patrick Mahomes Justin Jefferson
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty has spoiled the fanbase with offensive fireworks since 2017, when former quarterback Alex Smith led the league in deep passing. The offense was powered by two future Hall of Fame players — tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill — with a young, budding star in the backfield, running back Kareem Hunt. The addition of quarterback Patrick Mahomes propelled the team to new heights.
Salary cap restrictions and poor offensive drafting have cut down the team's firepower. After slowly regressing over the past few years, the Chiefs offense finally began to sputter during the 2023 season. Mahomes was relegated to managerial duties, while coaching and defense carried the team to a championship in close, low-scoring games.
It's understandable why the Chiefs fanbase might be desperate to restock the offense with Hall of Fame talent and return to the exciting brand of football they have grown accustomed to.
The Chiefs haven't quite found someone to replace Tyreek Hill, but it's clear they've been trying. If the Chiefs really want to land a generational talent at wide receiver, they may have to trade for one. Right now, there's one disgruntled star wideout who would likely welcome the chance to play for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
A Chiefs-Vikings trade that literally makes no sense for anyone involved
Garret of Football Analysis on YouTube proposed that the Chiefs could acquire Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in exchange for defensive end George Karlaftis and two first-round draft picks.
"[The Vikings] want at least one viable starter for Justin Jefferson and then a pick, at least, on top of it," Garrett said. "Another team that I look at that can actually afford Justin is a team like the Kansas City Chiefs. Obviously their defense is phenomenal, and I think it would start with somebody like George Karlaftis or Leo Chennel and then, obviously, with how good they are ... the Chiefs would trade at least a first — if not two firsts on top of it — because that pick is probably going to be at least [No.] 28, if not later."
It's no secret that the Chiefs are still in the market for a wide receiver, even after signing Marquise Brown in free agency and drafting speedster Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have gathered a slew of potential new wide receivers ready to catch passes for Mahomes — including a former rugby star. Still, they must prepare for unexpected contingencies, such as the impending suspension for wide receiver Rashee Rice.
Some Chiefs fans may be excited to hear of a potential blockbuster trade that would give them one of the premier wide receivers in the league. Yet, such a trade would go against the prior track record of Kansas City general manager Brett Veach — and the trade wouldn't make much sense either.
Losing Karlaftis would also leave Kansas City incredibly undermanned at edge rusher. Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu suffered a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens and may not be ready by the start of the 2024 season. Karlaftis had a productive sophomore campaign with 10 ½ sacks, 17 quarterback hits and three pass breakups. Mike Danna, who has served as an undervalued rotational player, could fill in, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah could take a leap in his sophomore year. Still, there are a lot of uncertainties at the position.
The cost of Jefferson would go well beyond the loss of Karlaftis. Kansas City would lose two first-round players on rookie deals for up to five seasons, and Jefferson's cap space would result in salary cap casualties throughout the team. Kansas City does not have the salary cap space to make Jefferson the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. With Mahomes, Jefferson, and defensive tackle Chris Jones swallowing over a third of the team's salary cap space in 2025, the ripple effect would devastate the remainder of the roster.
For the Chiefs, the trade would be a stark departure from the methodology the New England Patriots used to sustain their historic dynasty. At this point, the Chiefs don't need to swing for the fences with wild trades. Instead, they need to solidify their roster by finding young, impact players that can contribute on rookie deals.
The Vikings, on the other hand, need to be careful about not letting all of their offensive talent walk away, especially after drafting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Leaving a rookie quarterback with no supporting cast can be disastrous — look no further than last year's No. 1 overall pick, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who made his debut on an offense that no longer featured running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore.
Kansas City Chiefs Grade: ■■□□□□□□□□ 20%
Minnesota Vikings Grade: ■■■■□□□□□□ 40%