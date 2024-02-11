How many Super Bowls had Tom Brady won at age 28?
With Patrick Mahomes eyeing his third Super Bowl at age 28, how does that compare to legendary quarterback Tom Brady?
By Lior Lampert
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have made six straight AFC Championship Game appearances, including what will be a fourth trip to the big game in the form of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.
The success of Mahomes and the Chiefs in his first six seasons as the team’s full-time starter has drawn comparisons to legendary quarterback Tom Brady and his illustrious 20-year NFL career.
Brady, regarded as the best quarterback in league history, stands alone atop the list of players who have won at least three Super Bowls – winning seven titles as a member of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While Mahomes has a long way to go to catch up to Brady, he is pacing to surpass him as the greatest signal-caller to ever play.
Turning 29 in September, Mahomes is firmly in the prime of his career, giving himself plenty of time to build up his résumé before he decides to hang up his cleats.
With that in mind, let’s look at how Mahomes’ postseason success stacks up to Brady’s when he was 28 years old.
How many Super Bowls had Tom Brady won at age 28?
Brady and the Patriots enjoyed one of the most dominant 20-year runs in modern sports history, winning six Super Bowls from 2001-20.
After taking the starting quarterback job from long-time franchise signal-caller Drew Bledsoe in 2001, Brady immediately led the Pats to a championship, winning the first of many in his career.
The Patriots had a Super Bowl hangover in 2002, missing the playoffs entirely. However, Brady more than made up for it the following two seasons, leading New England to consecutive Super Bowls in 2003 and 2004. Unfortunately, the Pats didn't complete the three-peat in 2005, being eliminated by the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round.
By the end of his age-28 season, Brady had a 10-1 playoff record and three rings to his name.
How many Super Bowls does Patrick Mahomes have at age 28?
Mahomes has two Super Bowl victories to his name and has a chance to tie Brady at three by age 28 with a win over the 49ers this weekend. Leading the Chiefs to six consecutive postseason appearances, Mahomes has a 14-3 record in the playoffs.
Mahomes’ 14 wins tie for the third-most in NFL history – with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Peyton Manning, John Elway, and Terry Bradshaw.
If chasing the greatest (Brady) is the ultimate goal for Mahomes, he’s given himself a chance by getting off to a helluva start to his career through his age-28 season.