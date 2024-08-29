Fansided

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M with and without cable: Full streaming guide

Notre Dame and Texas A&M square off in Week 1. We've got the streaming details you'll need to watch this ranked matchup.

By Rob Wolkenbrod

Tennessee State v Notre Dame
Tennessee State v Notre Dame / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
In a marquee matchup near the end of Week 1 of the college football season, No. 7 Notre Dame heads to College Station to face No. 20 Texas A&M at Kyle Field. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with College GameDay on-site earlier in the day. Will there be playoff implications? Some certainly think so.

For Texas A&M, this game marks the debut of head coach Mike Elko, who was hired to succeed the departed Jimbo Fisher. Elko spent two years turning around a Duke program, and before that, he was the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018-21.


The Fighting Irish will look to meet their high expectations with a win, as Duke transfer Riley Leonard steps in as quarterback, replacing Sam Hartman. Yes, Leonard played under Elko last season, and the added familiarity adds to the matchup intrigue.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M with cable

Using your cable provider's online platform

If you’re not watching the game at home, you can still stream it on your cable provider’s online platform by logging in with your credentials.

Watching on network TV channels

Since ABC is broadcasting the game, it should be easily accessible to anyone with cable. Simply tune in on your television to catch the action on Saturday night.

To find out which channel ABC is on, check with your local cable provider, as channel numbers can vary across different services and regions. Below are some ABC channel numbers for national services:

Service Provider

Channel Number

Cox Communications

See local listings

Dish Network

Channel 7

AT&T DirecTV

See local listings

Verizon Fios

HD Channel 506/507 or see local listings

Charter Spectrum

See local listings

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 4

Comcast Xfinity

See local listings

Streaming options without cable

Subscription-based streaming services with ABC

Streamer

Cost

Free trial?

YouTube TV

$72.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

$76.99/month

Yes, 3 days

Sling TV (Orange)

$40/month

No, but has discount for new users

FuboTV

$79.99/month

Yes, 7 days

Free trials and discounts

FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial before the monthly fee begins, while Sling provides discounts for new users on their subscription. Hulu + Live TV also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in select bundles, with a three-day free trial available. However, keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll eventually be charged the full price unless you cancel before the trial period ends.

Watching on mobile devices

All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.

