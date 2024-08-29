How to watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M with and without cable: Full streaming guide
In a marquee matchup near the end of Week 1 of the college football season, No. 7 Notre Dame heads to College Station to face No. 20 Texas A&M at Kyle Field. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with College GameDay on-site earlier in the day. Will there be playoff implications? Some certainly think so.
For Texas A&M, this game marks the debut of head coach Mike Elko, who was hired to succeed the departed Jimbo Fisher. Elko spent two years turning around a Duke program, and before that, he was the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018-21.
The Fighting Irish will look to meet their high expectations with a win, as Duke transfer Riley Leonard steps in as quarterback, replacing Sam Hartman. Yes, Leonard played under Elko last season, and the added familiarity adds to the matchup intrigue.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
If you’re not watching the game at home, you can still stream it on your cable provider’s online platform by logging in with your credentials.
Watching on network TV channels
Since ABC is broadcasting the game, it should be easily accessible to anyone with cable. Simply tune in on your television to catch the action on Saturday night.
To find out which channel ABC is on, check with your local cable provider, as channel numbers can vary across different services and regions. Below are some ABC channel numbers for national services:
Service Provider
Channel Number
Cox Communications
Dish Network
Channel 7
AT&T DirecTV
Verizon Fios
HD Channel 506/507 or see local listings
Charter Spectrum
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 4
Comcast Xfinity
Streaming options without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with ABC
Streamer
Cost
Free trial?
$72.99/month
Yes, 7 days
$76.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Orange)
$40/month
No, but has discount for new users
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
Free trials and discounts
FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial before the monthly fee begins, while Sling provides discounts for new users on their subscription. Hulu + Live TV also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ in select bundles, with a three-day free trial available. However, keep in mind that with free trials and promotional discounts, you'll eventually be charged the full price unless you cancel before the trial period ends.
Watching on mobile devices
All of the above options have mobile apps available on Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store on Android.