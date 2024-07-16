How to watch Team USA and men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Basketball live streams
Men's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will begin on Saturday, July 27. And there are some star-studded games that weekend. First up: Spain vs. Australia (Group A) will be the first game of the tournament. The host team France (starring Victor Wembanyama) will begin play later that day against Brazil, and Team USA will play its first game against Serbia in a marquee matchup on Sunday, July 28.
So where can you watch? Peacock will be your one-stop all-encompassing streaming platform to watch basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They will have every men's and women's game (both regular team and 3-on-3). Appropriate marquee games will also run on affiliated channels, such as NBC Sports.
NBA stars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and others top Team USA's roster. They're the favorites to win their fifth consecutive gold medal and will play against South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31, and against Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3.
Nikola Jokic and Serbia will face Puerto Rico on Wednesday, July 31 and close group play against South Sudan on Saturday, August 3. Group A, featuring Canada, Greece (making its first appearance since 2008, with star Giannis Antetokounmpo), Australia and Spain, is known as the group of death, and these teams will play on Saturday, July 27, Tuesday, July 30, and Friday, August 2.
Victor Wembanyama and hosts France will also play on those dates. They are in Group B with Germany, Japan, and Brazil. The 2024 Paris Olympics is expected to be the most competitive ever. As many as three teams could make a push for the gold medal: Team USA, Canada, and Serbia. A remaining four teams - Germany, Australia, Greece, and Spain - will be looking to fight for medals as well.
Knockout play will begin on Tuesday, August 6, with the quarterfinals and the semfinals being played on Thursday, August 8. The medal games will be played on Saturday, August 10, and all games will be on Peacock and affiliated channels, when appropriate.