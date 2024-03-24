Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight? Latest injury update vs. Warriors
The Minnesota Timberwolves need every game they can get at this stage in the season to secure the No. 1 seed in the West, meaning they need Anthony Edwards to play.
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors travel to the Target Center to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night in a game with monumental ramifications for both teams, with the regular season nearing an end.
Golden State has lost six of their last ten games, losing grip on their lead for 10th place in the Western Conference standings and final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, with the red-hot Houston Rockets (winners of eight straight contests) trailing the Warriors by 1.5 games in the playoff picture.
Conversely, the Timberwolves need to start stacking up wins, and fast, or their chances of securing the No. 1 seed in the West will vanish. Minnesota trails the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets for first place by 1.5 games.
However, the status of Timberwolves rising All-Star wing Anthony Edwards bears watching ahead of the meeting between the Timberwolves and Warriors in Minnesota on Sunday, who appeared on the NBA's official injury report due to a dislocation/sprain in his left middle finger.
Edwards suffered the finger injury on Mar. 18 against the Utah Jazz when he soared over big man John Collins for what has been labeled the best dunk of the season by many. But he suited up for the following two games despite the ailment and will reportedly continue to do so, per Danny Emerman of the Bay Area News Group.
Averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while posting career-best shooting percentages from the field (46.6) and beyond the arc (37.2) through 67 games, Edwards has been the driving force of a Timberwolves team enjoying their most successful season since 2003-04, so it is encouraging to see him play through the injury without needing to take time off.