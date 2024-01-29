Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Latest injury update for Bucks vs. Nuggets
Doc Rivers will make his head coaching debut for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight against the Denver Nuggets, but will he have Giannis Antetokounmpo with him?
By Lior Lampert
Doc Rivers is set to make his Milwaukee Bucks coaching debut tonight when the team travels to Ball Arena to face two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.
However, will Rivers have his two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, when he and the Bucks take the floor tonight in a potential 2023-24 NBA Finals preview?
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable vs. Nuggets
Per the NBA’s official injury report, Milwaukee has listed their transcendent superstar as probable ahead of tonight’s contest against Jokic and the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness.
Antetokounmpo looked no worse for wear in the Bucks most recent win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 27, when he recorded 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals en route to a 24-point blowout victory.
His efforts against the Pelicans partly contributed to the “Greek Freak” being named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 14 of the 2023-24 campaign.
Joel Embiid, last season's MVP, sat out against the Nuggets this past weekend and hasn’t heard the end of it on social media. Now the Bucks superstar could ultimately be following suit, unfortunately.
Were Antetokounmpo to sit against Denver tonight, he too could face similar criticism. Alas, his probable designation suggests that he should be out on the floor for his new head coach’s debut in what should be a back-and-forth affair.
Antetokounmpo has played in 44 out of 46 possible games for the Bucks this season, averaging 31 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the floor.
If the Bucks elect to take the cautious approach with Antetokounmpo and rest him for tonight’s contest, one of Jae Crowder or rookie Andre Jackson Jr. would likely start in his place.