Is Kenneth Gainwell playing this week? Latest Eagles vs. Vikings injury update
Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell picked up an injury in Week 1 and now fans are wondering if he'll play on the short week in Thursday Night Football for Week 2 against the Vikings.
Much to the chagrin of some fantasy football managers, the Philadelphia Eagles misdirected basically everyone in the season opener with their running backs. The club made Rashaad Penny, who was considered a big offseason signing, a healthy scratch. Then, it was Kenneth Gainwell who got the majority of the workload out of the backfield.
In doing so, though, Gainwell picked up a rib injury in the win over the Patriots. In that game, he picked up 14 carries for 54 yards along with four receptions for 20 yards. He was clearly a notable piece in this offense, but his status on a short week to play on Thursday Night Football against the Vikings in NFL Week 2 was very much in doubt.
As such, fantasy managers and fans alike are wondering if Kenneth Gainwell will play through the injury or be out this week against the Vikings.
Is Kenneth Gainwell playing this week? Eagles injury update vs. Vikings
After reports that Gainwell was not trending in the right direction early on Wednesday morning, that was confirmed by the team as the Eagles ruled Kenneth Gainwell out for the Week 2 game against the Vikings on Thursday night.
Injury timeline: Quite frankly, we don't know the nature or specifics of Gainwell's injury other than it being a rib issue. Depending on the severity, that could mean a number of timelines. However, the fact that he didn't practice at all leading up to the Week 2 matchup is not the best of signs. Having said that, teammate Fletcher Cox also suffered a rib injury and appears good to go for Tuesday.
Expected return: As stated with the timeline, the lack of details makes Gainwell's eventual return hard to project. With him missing this week, however, it feels like there is at least a chance that the long week after a Thursday night game before playing the Bucs in Week 3 on Monday could be a possibility for the running back to get onto the field.
Potential replacements: With Gainwell out, D'Andre Swift, who the Eagles traded for during this year's draft, is likely to come into the RB1 role. He was productive with the Lions when healthy and could continue that in a dangerous offense, especially if they open the passing game up for him. Rashaad Penny, meanwhile, will surely be activated for this game after being a healthy scratch in Week 1.