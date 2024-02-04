Why is there no NFL game, today, Feb. 4?
Patience is running thin as the anticipation for Super Bowl LVIII continues to build up.
By Lior Lampert
Despite today being the first Sunday after NFL Championship Weekend, Super Bowl LVIII doesn’t kickoff for another week, but why?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are patiently awaiting their upcoming Super Bowl rematch after the two teams previously met on the game’s biggest stage in 2019, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs winning that contest.
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year and 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa has already begun preparing his excuses ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, only adding fuel to the fire.
With a chance to etch their names in NFL history, players, fans, and media alike are starting to get antsy ahead of the clash between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Why isn't the Super Bowl Sunday today, Feb. 4?
The NFL’s 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida began with a skills competition on Thursday, Feb. 1, the first event of a multi-day battle for conference supremacy between the NFL’s best players from the AFC and NFC.
As part of the drawn-out affair, the Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship flag football game will start at 3 p.m. ET today, along with other events such as “Kick Tac Toe,” “Move the Chains,” “Gridiron Gauntlet (presented by Snickers),” a head-to-head Madden NFL event, and a tug-of-war contest between the respective conference teams.
Moreover, the Super Bowl is more than a game – it is an event that spans through the entire week. Starting tomorrow, Feb. 5, there will be events and experiences for fans to immerse themselves in the Super Bowl environment.
The Super Bowl used to take place before the Pro Bowl until recently for multiple reasons.
First, the NFL feared fans wouldn't remain actively engaged enough to keep up with the Pro Bowl following arguably the biggest sporting event of the season. Second, the league wants to ensure the two teams playing in the Super Bowl are well-rested and healthy to make for a better on-field product during the big game.
While it makes sense why there is no NFL game today, Feb. 4, it doesn’t make it less unfortunate that fans must contain their excitement and remain patient for another week because of it.