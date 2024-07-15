Jordan Addison scrubs Instagram of Vikings amid DUI arrest
By Lior Lampert
The situation surrounding Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison and his recent DUI arrest appears to be quickly unfolding.
Addison was detained near the California Highway Patrol at 11:36 p.m. PT on Friday for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released only a couple of hours later, though it remains unclear whether the NFL or the Vikings will punish him further.
Unfortunately, this marks Addison's second driving-related offense in a calendar year. Moreover, it comes less than a week after Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson devastatingly passed away in a car accident.
Given the circumstances, the Vikings will not take the situation lightly -- and understandably so. If Addison's social media activity is any indication, things could be drastically and rapidly escalating in Minnesota:
Jordan Addison scrubs Instagram of Vikings amid DUI arrest
In light of the unfortunate news involving Addison, the 22-year-old wideout has removed all Vikings-related content and affiliation from his Instagram. He also deleted his X (formerly known as Twitter) account entirely.
What does this mean for Addison and his future with the Vikings? Does it foreshadow the 2023 first-round pick getting cut or traded?
On Sunday, the Vikings announced they were "gathering more information regarding the incident," per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Perhaps they have collected enough intel to begin taking the next step(s) in their decision-making process.
As a rookie, Addison established himself as one of the most exciting pass-catchers in football. The No. 23 overall selection in last year's draft caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. When Minnesota lost star receiver Justin Jefferson for several weeks to a hamstring strain, he operated as a de facto No. 1 option.
Regardless of how talented or productive Addison may be, he is now a repeat offender. The matter is alarming/serious, potentially jeopardizing his status with the Vikings (or any team).
No matter the outcome, Addison getting whatever help he needs is of the utmost concern. But with Vikings training camp around the corner, a resolution could be coming sooner rather than later.