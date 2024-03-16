Justin Fields leaves Bears fans, Chicago with one final heartfelt message
Justin Fields took to Twitter to pen a moving goodbye to the Chicago Bears organization.
After three years, the Chicago Bears are officially moving on from Justin Fields. He was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. The return price? A 2025 sixth-round pick that becomes a fourth-round pick if he receives at least 51 percent of snaps in 2024. That's it. A rather underwhelming return for Chicago, but a necessary step toward a bright future with Caleb Williams.
The Bears selected Fields with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He appeared in 40 games (38 starts) across three seasons in Chicago, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He amassed 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
A true dual-threat QB, Fields' athleticism shines in the open field. He's comfortable extending plays outside the pocket and taking off for chunk gains. He doesn't run scared either. He's equal parts evasive and powerful, completely unafraid to put his body on the line. An admirable quality, even if some traditional thinkers would prefer a more reserved approach.
Fields now looks to break out in Pittsburgh, where he will start the season as Russell Wilson's backup. The 25-year-old went on Twitter (X) to formally thank the Bears organization and the fanbase.
"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!"
The NFL is a business — something Bears WR D.J. Moore is keenly aware of. The Bears love Fields, that is part of why it took so long for this trade to materialize. So did the fanbase. In the face of Caleb Williams, widely proclaimed as a generational QB talent, there was a considerable portion of the fanbase in favor of keeping Fields. That is real respect and real commitment.
Chicago ultimately settled for a bargain-bin price, because that's all that was being offered. The goal was to give Fields a fresh start in an organization where he is valued on and off the field. Russ is the starter in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers are incentivized to turn to the 25-year-old if Russ can't get the job done. The Steelers notably have until May 2 to decide on Fields' $25.7 million team option for next season.
What the future holds for Fields is unclear. A lot will probably depend on training camp and, ultimately, how the regular season unfolds. Despite valid concerns regarding his arm talent and decision-making in the pocket, Fields is easily one of the best backup QBs in the NFL. His raw athletic talent and the upside that comes with it should not be understated. The Steelers got a potential steal.
As for Chicago, there is palpable excitement about the Caleb Williams era, with Keenan Allen now lined up opposite Moore at WR. This is a bittersweet pill to swallow, but in the end, both sides will probably benefit from the split.