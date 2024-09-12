Kadarius Toney's Browns career is already off to a predictably rough start
After failing to make the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season, Kadarius Toney was released.
Toney received interest on the open market and eventually inked a deal to join the Cleveland Browns. He was set to begin his tenure in Cleveland on the Browns' practice squad, but with shallow depth at the wide receiver position, he had a path to not only cracking their 53-man roster eventually but carving out a legitimate role for himself.
Toney was spotted in a Browns uniform on Wednesday, but in this short clip, he wasn't participating in any activity. Unfortunately, the reason why he was not seen practicing was because he was held out due to injury. The injury is minor, according to Scott Petrak of Browns Zone, but it is yet another injury nonetheless suffered by the oft-injured Toney.
Kadarius Toney's Browns tenure gets off to worst start imaginable
This is nothing new for Toney, unfortunately. The 25-year-old has never played more than 13 games in any of his three NFL seasons, appearing in just 32 of a possible 51 games overall. He did not appear in a single postseason game in 2023 as he dealt with injury, and was even sidelined in Kansas City's first preseason game with a back injury.
He was taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants expected to play a major role there, but by the middle of the 2022 campaign, he was traded to the Chiefs. Toney showed flashes of his talent and even had some big Super Bowl moments in 2022, but drop issues and injuries held him back immensely.
He enters the 2024 season with just 760 receiving yards and three touchdowns under his belt which might be somewhat acceptable production for one season, not three.
This opportunity with the Browns was supposed to be a fresh start for Toney. He departed a very crowded Chiefs wide receiver room and joins a Browns team that outside of Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, lacks talent at that position. With Toney's talent, he had a legitimate chance to make an impact.
The fact that this injury appears to be minor is good news, but Toney can't make an impression on the Browns if he can't play. Hopefully for his sake, he's back very soon. He needs to play, and with how they looked Week 1, the Browns might need him.