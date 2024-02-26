Kawhi Leonard explains the 1 secret driving his comeback season
Kawhi Leonard has been putting up some solid numbers this season while also remaining one of the Clippers' most dependable players. The veteran forward revealed the secret to having a successful comeback season.
By Curt Bishop
The 32-year-old forward is averaging 23.9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He is also shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from 3-point range.
After receiving a contract extension, Leonard has already played in 51 games this year, which is one short of his total from last year, and he even reached the All-Star Game this year with the Western Conference.
However, Leonard has been extra driven this year, and on Sunday, he explained what has been driving him and why he has been able to stay on the court.
"Not tearing my ACL," Leonard shared. "Not tearing my meniscus."
For context, Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL. He also has torn his meniscus in recent years.
That is what has limited him from playing full seasons over the past few years.
So, in truth, the secret is quite simple. But Leonard is a competitor and clearly missed being out on the court while he was injured.
Ultimately, it's clear that he was extra motivated to stay healthy and keep himself in shape to avoid suffering the same fate this year.
Leonard's numbers have been stellar this year, and they may lead to him winning the Most Improved Player Award or even garnering some MVP consideration.
Those numbers have also helped the Clippers stay near the top of the Western Conference. Los Angeles sits at fourth in the Conference behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Denver Nuggets. They are 2.5 games back of the top spot in the conference.
If Leonard can remain healthy, the Clippers should be a strong contender for an NBA title when the playoffs come around again.
But it's his motivation to stay healthy that has led him to such an impressive season thus far.