Kirk Cousins is ‘full-go’ but still has one big injury hurdle to clear for Falcons
The last time the Atlanta Falcons not only reached the playoffs but finished with a winning campaign was 2017. That also happened to be the final season in old D.C. for quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 12-year pro has spent the last six years in the employ of the Minnesota Vikings.
The four-time Pro Bowler saw his 2023 cut short by an Achilles injury. He hit the open market in March and the Atlanta Falcons came a calling to the tune of four years and $180 million (via Spotrac). Roughly two weeks ago, Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot surprised many by using the eighth overall pick on highly-regarded University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix.
The hot topic for the last two weeks has been whether Atlanta made the right move. Perhaps the more important question is whether Cousins is healthy enough to move.
New Falcons’ quarterback Kirk Cousins appears ready to go
What’s the latest on Atlanta’s newest starting signal-caller? New Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris had some news on Friday during the start of rookie minicamp. Mandatory minicamp begins on June 10.
"Kirk is every day improving. We’re kinda right at the point where he’s doing everything that we can do at this point in Phase 2, which is nobody around him, there’s no contact, he’s all good with all those type of things. He’s been doing all those things, he’s been throwing, he’s been out there pretty much full-go. Now, we got him in a limited basis, obviously ‘cause he’s still in his rehab and his treatment and all those types of things."
That “no one around him” comment is obviously the key. He hasn't been cleared for contact.
“It’s not like training camp where I’m worried about people being around his fee…,” added Morris. “We'll limit what he does, as far as the amount, not necessarily what he's doing.”
The ex-Vikings’ quarterback is one of many experienced newcomers to the Atlanta offense. The team signed wideout Darnell Mooney and traded for wide receiver Rondale Moore. Combine those moves with running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London and this will be an explosive attack. It starts with a healthy Cousins.