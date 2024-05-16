Lakers reportedly aren't the only team that 'could have eyes' on JJ Redick to be their next HC
By Lior Lampert
Former 15-year NBA pro and current podcaster/ESPN analyst JJ Redick is reportedly "slightly ahead" of other candidates and appears to have the inside track to becoming the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in the wake of the team relieving Darvin Ham of his duties earlier this offseason following a first-round playoff exit. But they aren't the only organization that could be vying for his services.
Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Scoop B Radio took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday night to report that the Cleveland Cavaliers "could have eyes on Redick" should they ultimately decide to dismiss head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after a second consecutive disappointing postseason elimination.
Cavs join Lakers on list of teams that 'could have eyes' on JJ Redick to be their next HC
Robinson notes that Redick coaching the Lakers is "popular talk" before pointing out that Cleveland could enter the mix depending on whether or not they retain Bickerstaff, who is under contract through 2026.
However, the tea leaves suggest the Cavs may have to make a coaching change to re-sign five-time All-Star combo guard Donovan Mitchell, so it feels safe to say that his job is far from secure -- paving the way for Redick to emerge as a legitimate replacement option for Cleveland.
Redick's strong connection to the Lakers ties to his relationship with franchise player LeBron James. The two competed against each other in 35 games (including playoffs) throughout their respective careers and are now co-hosts of the podcast.
The Lakers (and now the Cavs) are not the only team that registered interest in Redick this offseason. He was one of two finalists for the Charlotte Hornets coaching gig before they named Boston Celtics lead assistant Charles Lee to fill the position.
Of course, whether or not Cleveland pursues Redick will hinge on the outcome of Bickerstaff. Regardless, it only feels like a matter of time before the former gets his first coaching opportunity, especially considering there have been multiple suitors. But the Cavs are a team to monitor in the ongoing situation.