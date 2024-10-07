Lane Kiffin interrupted his own press conference to watch Vandy upset Alabama
On a Saturday in which seemingly every top-10 team either went down or came very, very close to it, one upset stood a cut above the rest: Vanderbilt's shocking win over top-ranked Alabama.
It was a result that basically no one saw coming. The Commodores were 0-60 all-time against top-five teams, and hadn't beaten 'Bama in four decades. The Tide, meanwhile, had just ascended to the No. 1 ranking on the heels of an epic win over Georgia in which QB Jalen Milroe looked basically untouchable. But as the game wore on and Vandy QB Diego Pavia delivered dagger after dagger, the entire college football world began to take notice, wondering if Vanderbilt (Vanderbilt!) could actually pull this off.
Turns out "the entire college football world" wasn't limited to just fans. One very prominent SEC head coach (and former Alabama assistant) was as glued to the television for the final minutes as the rest of us were.
Lane Kiffin was *very* interested in watching Vanderbilt upset Alabama
Alabama and Vandy kicked off at around 4:15 p.m. ET, meaning that their game would be wrapping up after most of the 3:30 ET slate had already concluded. That slate included Ole Miss, which enjoyed a bounce-back, ho-hum 27-3 win at South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Afterward, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin headed to his postgame press conference ... right as Vanderbilt was looking to salt the game away on its final drive.
This created a dilemma for Kiffin: Give the media your undivided attention, or ask everyone to hold on for a second as college football history unfolds? As it turns out, it wasn't much of a dilemma after all.
There's being in a zone, and then there's Kiffin in the above clip. He may as well not even be aware that he's being asked a question: His eyes never waver from the TV in the back of the room, until he finally asks how many timeouts Alabama has left following a Vanderbilt first down. (The answer: not enough to keep the clock from running out.)
Really, kudos to Kiffin for being honest about his priorities rather than simply trying to play through. We've all been the kid in the class caught spacing by a teacher who asked us a question we weren't prepared for. And hey, if someone had tried to ask me something during that fourth quarter, I probably would've been annoyed too. As Kiffin said, "this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing". (Of course, it helps when that once-in-a-lifetime thing is also a boon to your SEC and College Football Playoff hopes.)