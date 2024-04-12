Latest Red Sox roster move could spell deep trouble for Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox fans and All-Star third baseman may not have much to smile about any time soon if their latest roster move is any indication.
By Lior Lampert
After beating up on bad teams to begin the 2024 MLB campaign, things have come crashing down to Earth for the Boston Red Sox.
First, they lost veteran shortstop Trevor Story to a season-ending shoulder injury. And now things are spiraling out of control even further after their latest roster transaction could spell trouble for All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers.
The Red Sox are recalling veteran infielder Bobby Dalbec.
Red Sox call up Bobby Dalbec, hinting at potential Rafael Devers IL stint
Boston has called up veteran infielder Bobby Dalbec, per Chris Cotillo, Red Sox beat writer for MassLive.com. While that doesn't necessarily mean the worst for Devers, it is alarming, especially considering manager Alex Cora hasn't ruled out an IL stint for the star hot corner.
However, Cotillo points out that the move could also be concerning second baseman Romy Gonzalez, who is reportedly day-to-day with a left wrist contusion.
Devers has gotten off to a slow start this season, but he is undoubtedly the most reliable and proven hitter in the Red Sox lineup, so this could be a crushing blow for Boston if he does end up on the injured list. He has two home runs and three RBIs with a .184/.326/.395 slash line across his first 46 plate appearances of 2024.
However, reinforcements could be on the way for the Red Sox in the form of 23-year-old middle infielder Vaughn Grissom, who they acquired as part of the trade that sent southpaw Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves. He has been tending to a hamstring strain that has derailed his Boston debut, but he will join their triple-A affiliate for a rehab assignment on Friday with a return to action on the horizon.
But without Devers, it is hard to paint an optimistic picture about the trajectory of Boston's rest-of-season outlook, even following a hot start to the year.