LeBron James reportedly seeking multi-year contract to remain with Lakers
LeBron James is reportedly interested in staying with the Los Angeles Lakers for the long haul.
By Lior Lampert
In his age-39 season, LeBron James is still playing at an All-NBA level, leading the way for a Los Angeles Lakers team looking to return to the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by the eventual championship-winning Denver Nuggets.
Even at this stage in his career, James is not only directly contributing to the success of the Lakers, he’s generated trade interest from teams like the Golden State Warriors – who feel like he has plenty left in the tank to offer beyond the 2023-24 campaign.
Since then, James has rebuffed any speculation about taking his talents to the Bay Area, and his agent, Rich Paul, said LBJ is ‘committed’ to the Lakers. Conversely, the future Hall of Famer has no financial ties to the Lakers beyond next season, where he has a $51.4 player option, which has led to speculation about his future in Los Angeles.
However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provided insight on the matter during ESPN’s First Take, expressing a belief that James wants to sign a multi-year contract extension to remain with the Lakers beyond 2024-25.
LeBron James wants multi-year deal with Lakers
“First off, I think LeBron [James] is angling to sign a multi-year deal in the offseason with the Lakers that will be nine figures. That will be even bigger than the deal he is on now,” Windhorst said during the segment.
Nonetheless, James’ unique case of playing at an elite level while approaching the age of 40 makes this a perplexing situation for all parties involved, which Windhorst points out.
“Now, whether or not he’s able to finish that deal, whether or not the Lakers want to give him a three-year contract and pay him $60 million when he’s 42 years old, that's a different discussion,” he added.
Another interesting wrinkle to James’ long-term prospects with the Lakers (or any team) is the NBA’s over-38 rule, restricting teams from offering deals spanning four years or longer to any player who is 38 years or older or turns 38 during their contract.
Based on Windhorst’s comments, James and the Lakers are seemingly on the same page about their continued relationship beyond next season, albeit with some obstacles they must overcome to make it happen.