Michigan DT says Selection Sunday reaction was never being scared of Alabama
Contrary to what many surmised about the feelings in Ann Arbor when the College Football Playoff field was announced, the Michigan Wolverines were never scared of playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.
As Alabama was announced as their opponent, a video went viral of a perceived groan from the Michigan team watching the announcement. It appeared that the sentiment was that they didn't want to face the Crimson Tide. However, according to Wolverines defensive tackle Cam Goode, it was genuine shock.
Goode, after the Rose Bowl win on Monday night, iterated that they were simply shocked that Florida State, the undefeated ACC champions, got left out in favor of the Crimson Tide, the SEC champions.
While it was easy to assume that Michigan didn't want to face Alabama, after a win, it's hard to not believe what Goode said on the matter.
Michigan was never scared of facing Alabama, they were just surprised that Florida State was left out
Would this all have been said if Alabama had won the game? It's impossible to say. For now, we can just take Goode's word for it as he and his team have a date with the Washington Huskies in Houston for the national title.
It's a similarly high-octane offense for Washington this time around as it was when the Huskies captured the 1991 national title with a Rose Bowl win over Michigan. But the Wolverines and arguably the best defense in the country will look to thwart UW's efforts in this battle of unbeatens.
The key will be special teams. If Michigan can clean up their special teams issues that nearly ended their season against Alabama, they have a good chance to win. But, if they don't and equally don't put any pressure on Michael Penix Jr., the purple confetti that fell on Michigan last year will once again be floating in the air, this time for Washington instead of TCU.
It's do or die next Monday night, but one thing has been made clear. Michigan never feared Alabama, despite what many wanted to believe.