Michigan national championship parade route: Date, time, locations and more
The Michigan Wolverines are national champions for the first time in more than 25 years. It's been a long road for Jim Harbaugh at the helm of his alma mater, including most considering him to be on the hot seat after a disastrous 2020 season amid the COVID-shortened schedule. But since then, it's been a steady climb -- and now they're at the mountaintop.
Sure, there are questions about Michigan going into the 2024 college football season, but those are questions for another day. Now, it's about celebrating in Ann Arbor. And you know that fans are pining to get out and party with Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, and the rest of this Wolverines team during the Michigan championship parade.
So when will the party start and what do fans need to know about the Michigan championship parade? Here's everything we know about the forthcoming title celebration.
Michigan championship parade: Date, time, route and what to know
There are no confirmed details yet regarding the Michigan championship parade, but we do know that it will be held in Ann Arbor, the home of the Wolverines. Moreover, running back Blake Corum indicated earlier in the season that State Street would be a specific location on the parade route.
We knew that the parade would like come on the weekend based on past championship celebrations and that was confirmed. The Michigan football program on X/Twitter announced that the likely parade will take place on Saturday, Jan. 13 in Ann Arbor. Full details will be made available on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
The parade is likely to start around noon local time in Ann Arbor, though that has yet to be confirmed as well. Be sure to stay tuned to this space as we'll keep you updated with everything you need to know about the Michigan national championship celebration.