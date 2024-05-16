Is Mike Conley playing tonight? Latest injury update for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, Game 6
The Minnesota Timberwolves championship hopes are against the wall as the franchise heads home for a do-or-die Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets that will decide whether the squad can extend this series to winner-takes-all Game 7. Despite Minnesota making a couple of runs in the second half, the Nuggets controlled Game 5 with their late 1970s Trail Blazers Bill Walton-like offense.
Despite good production from Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the previous game, the Timberwolves missed Mike Conley Jr.'s controlling offensive presence that allowed the team to flourish in the half-court setting. With Minnesota needing Conley on the court, it's worth wondering about his injury status for game 6.
Mike Conley Jr is questionable for Game 6
According to the NBA injury report, Mike Conley Jr. is questionable with a "Right Soleus Strain" injury. This is a calf injury of the muscle that "runs from directly behind the knee to just above the muscles around the ankle." Even if Conley Jr. can play, it's clear that the former Memphis star will likely be hindered in some way. This could result in a possible minute restriction.
If Conley's injury makes him unplayable, the Timberwolves will need another great performance from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. NAW had a great Game 5, scoring 14 points on 41 percent shooting from the floor. The 2019 first-round draft pick was amazing from 3, hitting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
The squad may also need Monte Morris to play well in a limited role. The former Piston hasn't done a lot since being traded to Minnesota but he has been extremely productive in the past. Whether the Timberwolves get from Conley/Morris/Walker, the squad will likely need a lot more offensive production from Rudy Gobert if they want to win Game 6.