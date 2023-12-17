MLB Rumors: 3 prospects the Braves could trade for Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox asking price for Dylan Cease is said to be high. If the Atlanta Braves want to acquire him, there is a route to do so.
By Mark Powell
Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease is up for grabs. General manager Chris Getz has made it clear he is open to trading Cease, as the White Sox are ready to rebuild. Cease, who has two years left on his contract and is a former AL Cy Young finalist, will likely receive the most prospect capital in return and is their best trade asset.
The White Sox were reportedly disappointed when the Los Angeles Dodgers trade for Tyler Glasnow, as they coveted Ryan Pepiot, who was included in that trade package. However, the White Sox demands for any Cease trade have also been unreasonable, at least until now. With the Dodgers less urgent to find their next ace, the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves are the favorites to acquire Cease. Once Yoshinobu Yamamoto is off the board, Cease is even more likely to be dealt. Teams which lose out on the Yamamoto sweepstakes could enter the fold as well.
The Braves would be wise to make their best offer sooner rather than later. The longer they wait, the more likely it is they are outbid for a team which is far more desperate for starting pitching. Alex Anthopoulos has the prospects available to swing a trade if he offers up the ideal package...now.
3. Braves should offer Vaughn Grissom in any trade package for Dylan Cease
The Braves don't really have a starting spot to offer Vaughn Grissom, who would be a middle infielder on most teams. Atlanta flirted with offering him a platoon opportunity in right field, but the acquisition of Jarred Kelenic could limit his chances there. Kelenic is a former top prospect who could thrive at the plate thanks to Kevin Seltzer.
Grissom hasn't played much outfield in winter ball, so that may eliminate that thought entirely. Grissom can hold his own at second base and perhaps even shortstop after working with Ron Washington last winter. However, playing him in the outfield may be forcing it, despite his potential as a hitter.
Trading Grissom to the White Sox, a place where he could thrive with less pressure, makes the most sense if the Braves are to swing a trade for Cease. Grissom would not be the centerpiece of any trade, but he's an MLB-ready piece who better fits the White Sox competitive window.