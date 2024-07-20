MLB Rumors: Braves trade conundrum, Phillies mischaracterization, Orioles pipe dream
The All-Star Game is in the books, baseball has returned and now we have a frenetic 10 days until the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline is here. We've already seen a smattering of moves and deals made across the league but the real action is about to start over the next week-plus.
Three almost certain buyers at the trade deadline promise to be the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles. They aren't alone, of course, but these newfound perennial contenders are in prime position to make obvious improvements to their roster. And they also have some notable rumors swirling around them with the deadline approaching.
MLB Rumors: Orioles are only dreaming still targeting Mason Miller
Pitching remains the top priority for the Orioles at the deadline. A variety of injuries combined with depth questions in the rotation have hampered them at times this year and Baltimore's elite arsenal of high-end prospects down on the farm should afford them the opportunity to make a run at any starting pitching upgrade they want to make -- which we already saw prior to the start of the season with Corbin Burnes.
However, the bullpen remains equally problematic for the AL East leaders. Craig Kimbrel was supposed to be a stopgap this year for the injured Felix Bautista but he's been a disaster. Thus, upgrading their relievers at the trade deadline has long made since. And again because of the richness of their farm system, they've been linked to top trade candidates, chief among them being A's flamethrower Mason Miller.
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently reported for the NY Post that the Orioles remain "in contact" with Oakland regarding Miller but only before then noting again that it seems unlikely Miller will move. This furthers Heyman's previous assertions that Miller has a "Very Low" chance to be dealt before the deadline.
If the Orioles are indeed still in contact with the Athletics about the strikeout merchant, they need to stop doing so. Oakland has five years of control left with Miller so not only would the price tag be enormous but they also aren't in a position where they have to move him at all. Considering that the O's were also connected to Marlins reliever Tanner Scott by Heyman, that continues to look like the better option for them to pursue at the top of the relief pitching trade market.
MLB Rumors: Phillies mischaracterized with high-profile trade connections
Given the commanding lead that the Philadelphia Phillies have in the NL East and their generally aggressive mindset both on and off the field, no one has batted an eye leading up to the trade deadline when the Phils have been tied to virtually every big-name bat on the market. However, it seems like that's largely all that Dave Dombrowski's team has been tied to, which might be a gross mischaracterization according to reports.
MLB.com Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki confirmed that the club could still use and appears to be eyeing a right-handed outfield bat to supplement their offense. However, the connections to the likes of Cody Bellinger, Luis Robert Jr., Jazz Chisholm and other big-name stars is not entirely how Philadelphia is operating right now.
"It starts with a right-handed-hitting outfielder who can play left or center field. (Reports that the Phillies are solely focused on center fielders Cody Bellinger, Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are not accurate.) The Phillies will see how Weston Wilson fares in left field against left-handed pitching in the next couple of weeks. But even if he plays well, the Phillies will look for a bat to upgrade."
The phrasing used by Zolecki is key here. Any indication that the Phillies are only hunting for big fish at the trade deadline isn't correct -- however, that doesn't mean they aren't trying to land those players still. Instead, this really feels in line with Dombrowski's M.O. as an executive. He's not afraid of the big move but, at the same time, he's often looked at every option and oftentimes opted for lesser-profile players who still address a need. And perhaps that's what Zolecki, as others have, is trying to prepare Phillies fans for.
MLB Rumors: Braves face trade deadline conundrum with pitching
It might be the worst-kept secret in baseball that Alex Anthopoulos is trying to find outfield upgrades for the Braves after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. for the season and Michael Harris II for a couple of months and counting now. They already reunited with Eddie Rosario in free agency but the club is still expected to be active in that market.
The other big area of need that has been mentioned for the Braves, though, is their starting pitching. Losing Spencer Strider for the season with an elbow injury brought that to the forefront. At the same time, however, things have since started to steady.
Max Fried stumbled out of the gate this season but has returned to All-Star form while Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez were named NL All-Stars in their own right as two of the biggest offseason acquisitions in the league. Charlie Morton, meanwhile, has been the expected steady veteran. Spencer Schwellenbach has been the big key, though, turning it on over his past few starts and inspiring some confidence he can be the team's fifth starter for the rest of the year.
That leaves a bit of a predicament for the Braves, however. As MLB.com Braves insider Mark Bowman pointed out, Schwellenbach, Sale and Lopez could all be workload concerns down the second half of the regular season and into the postseason. As such, Atlanta could be looking at starting pitching with that in mind.
What's tricky to navigate for the Braves is how to prioritize that while also making sure they replenish the outfield as needed. With a solid five in the rotation who have performed, do they need to be ultra aggressive to add a starting pitcher at the trade deadline or do they only make such a deal if the right trade comes along?
How Anthopoulos navigates and answers that question will not just define the rest of the Braves season but will be fascinating to watch unfold.