5 dark horse Juan Soto landing spots that are way more fun than either New York team
By Thomas Erbe
The Major League Baseball season is not even close to over yet, and we're already talking about free agency. It's certainly not on quite the same level of anticipation as Shohei Ohtani's journey last year, but it's in that ballpark. Outfielder Juan Soto will hit the open market at the conclusion of 2024 and get paid handsomely wherever he goes.
Jeff Passan of ESPN and other league executives believe the floor for a Soto deal would be around $500 million (Subscription Required). In comparison, Ohtani signed for $600 million over ten years. He and the Dodgers also reinvented how deferrals could work, possibly influencing how and with whom Soto signs.
The obvious favorite to land Soto is the New York Yankees, the team he currently plays for. The Yankees can ill afford to lose out in the Soto sweepstakes. Their fanbase is demanding, and everyone knows they have the money. The pinstripe pockets can go deeper than any team in the league.
Meanwhile, the New York Mets have an owner who does not care about price tags. Steve Cohen has proven willing to buy his fanbase a World Series. It did not work out the first time he tried it. But he's now taken time to build a farm and a plan. It could be time for the Mets to strike.
Outside of New York, Soto staying in New York, either with the Yankees or the Mets, is much less entertaining than if he left for another team. Other franchises could be in the sweepstakes and willing to pay the premium for a future Hall of Famer. Here are the top teams Juan Soto could play for, which are possible and way more fun than returning to New York.
5. Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays were reportedly one of the finalists in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. Fans tracked a plane they thought he was on for hours, counting down the moments until the announcement was made. Then, it all crumbled right in front of them.
Ohtani was not on the plane. He was not in Toronto. Instead, he signed a mega-deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Jays fans were down bad. But now, a new opportunity is available for them to spend a ton of money.
Juan Soto has not always been a fan of the Blue Jays. However, for the right price, he could wear the birdcap for a long time if the price is right. But there's much to define in Toronto before a player like Soto would commit to going north of the border.
The talk all summer in Toronto was trading their franchise cornerstones and possibly firing their general manager. Now, the narrative may be leaning towards keeping everyone and building something substantial. A player like Soto, paired with the tandem of a rejuvenated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a healthy Bo Bichette, could change the ranking of powers in the American League.
However, if the plan is to clean house and start over, scratch everything. Soto is the kind of player that can give any team a chance. But he doesn't want to go somewhere and be the only one there.
4. Washington Nationals
Sometimes, you have to go back to move forward. Juan Soto was signed by the Washington Nationals as a 17-year-old amateur. He made his debut in MLB when he was 19 and won a World Series shortly after turning 21. There will always be an affinity between Soto and the fans in Washington.
It comes down to the money and how competitive the Nationals could be. Manager Davey Martinez signed an extension through the end of 2025 because he believes in what is happening in Washington soon. The Nationals say they want to contend soon (Subscription Required). Juan Soto's return would skyrocket their timeline.
As for the money, the projected payroll for 2025 is hovering around $60 million. The roster is full of young talent who are pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible. If there was ever a time to take a swing at a perennial All-Star, it's right now.
Juan Soto signing with the Nationals would shake up an incredibly competitive division. The Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies show no signs of slowing down, and the New York Mets are right around the corner. The Nationals want to be in the mix and taken seriously, and Soto would instantly change their perception.
3. Seattle Mariners
If Juan Soto is looking for a complete change of scenery, you cannot get further away from the East Coast than signing with the Seattle Mariners. The M's have been on the cusp of something for several years now. Adding Juan Soto into the mix may give them an edge over the rivaled Houston Astros.
The Mariners started the year hot, while the Astros could not buy a win. Houston was pondering selling and breaking things up well before the deadline. But everything flipped. Now, the Astros control the division, and the Mariners are regrouping for a final push.
If Soto were in Seattle this year, things would be different. Cal Raleigh would not have to hit all the home runs himself. They would have a player hovering at .300 on average, not .250. Everything could be different.
Per Jeff Passan's previously mentioned report, the Mariners are a team that could be in the mix. However, the money is expected to ultimately scare them away. If they took a shot, just once, on a player like Soto, the Mariners' history in the playoffs could be on the back burner forever.
2. Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs took the league's best manager away from the Milwaukee Brewers and were expected to cruise through a down-year in the National League Central. Instead, the Brewers are dominating the division, and the Cubs are barely hanging around .500. What happened?
The Cubs are in the top ten in spending but have not sniffed the playoffs since the COVID-shortened 2020. Their two claims to superstardom are outfielder Cody Bellinger and shortstop Dansby Swanson. Everyone else is homegrown or them taking a flyer, much like a small-market team.
However, the Cubs are in the third-largest market in sports. Make no mistake about it - they are a big fish in a little pond. While their young talent is promising and plentiful, a powerful bat in the middle of the lineup would take the Cubs from mediocre to dominant. They're the only team in their division that can and should pay the premium.
The Cubs were reported to be a finalist for Ohtani. They'll likely be on the field for Soto as well. History tells us they will not pay; they'd rather bet on themselves and their farm system. However, if they decide to act like the powerhouse they should be, the National League would be on notice.
1. Boston Red Sox
Let's be honest with ourselves. This is the best-case scenario if we're only talking about entertainment value. Can you imagine if Juan Soto left the Yankees to join the Boston Red Sox? The Bronx would be in shambles.
It's not a pipedream, either. Alex Cora just signed an extension to stick around as the manager. There's plenty of young talent on team-friendly (ish) deals. Throw Soto out in the outfield, and this borderline contending roster will turn into a force ready to take on the powers that be in the AL East.
The Yankees will always spend to contend. But the Baltimore Orioles are not going anywhere anytime soon, either. For the next decade, it will take everything each team can to stay afloat in the division and contend in the American League. Last year, the Blue Jays were 16 games over .500 and barely made the playoffs. That's how good you have to be.
Juan Soto would make the Red Sox that good. It would also demoralize their biggest rival's fanbase. For the good of the game, the Red Sox need to throw every penny they have towards Soto.