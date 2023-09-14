MLB Rumors: Insider names 2 teams that lead the pack for Mike Trout
MLB insider Jon Heyman names two plausible landing spots should Mike Trout decide to waive his no-trade clause.
The Los Angeles Angels' disappointing season finally approaches its end. At 68-79, the Angels are far removed from wild card contention despite the best efforts of soon-to-be MVP Shohei Ohtani. And, with another year of wasted potential down the drain, it's fair to wonder what's next for baseball's most consistently disappointing franchise.
Ohtani is the big question mark, of course. He enters unrestricted free agency with the option to sign anywhere he pleases, and his contract demands will be significant. Even with the uncertainty tied to his pitching, Ohtani is expected to command premium value as the American League's top power hitter (.304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 91 walks).
If the Angels lose Ohtani, then the entire franchise will need a hard reset. The Angels have failed to build a contender around baseball's most exciting and prolific talent for six years now. And that's with Mike Trout, another best-of-his-generation candidate, also in the fold.
The Ohtani speculation has fully bled into the Trout discourse, with MLB fans wondering if the Angels might consider a full-on rebuild if the Japanese superstar jumps ship. Trout's contract makes it difficult, but Los Angeles could push him out the door with a strong enough commitment to losing. All it would take is a simple waive of his no-trade clause.
If the Angels do end up shopping Trout, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post sees two feasible options.
MLB Rumors: New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies emerge as potential Mike Trout trade spots
It's not difficult to connect the dots as to why the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are potential frontrunners if the Trout sweepstakes ever get underway.
The Yankees are, well, the Yankees. No matter how disastrous the 2023 season has been, New York has the natural allure of history in a big market and an owner with deep pockets.
Meanwhile, the Phillies would represent an opportunity for Trout to finish his career in his hometown. Trout's love for Philly is profuse and it's hard to imagine a city more inclined to welcome him into the fold. The Phillies have a special fanbase in one of the country's great sports towns. If Trout does end up waiving his no-trade clause, of course he'd at least consider the Phils.
That said, it's wise to pump the brakes on any Trout speculation for now. There is no indication that Trout actually wants to leave Los Angeles and he has full control over his destiny on that front. No matter how badly the Angels want to trade him, Trout can nix any deal with the snap of a finger. There's no indication the Angels want to trade him, either.
It hasn't been Trout's best season at the plate and he continues to deal with nagging injuries, but it's hard to complain too much about a player batting .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 362 plate appearances.
Now 32 years old, Trout is under contract through 2030 after signing a 12-year, $426.5 million contract back in 2019. He's good enough to live up to that contract in the short-term, but injuries and his recent decline in production could make some teams hesitant. That, plus Trout's no-trade clause, are why it's best to temper expectations on the Trout trade front.