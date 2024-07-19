Ranking the top-5 MLB trade deadline candidates and their potential suitors
By Jacob Mountz
There are some star-studded players on the trade block this season who will have significant impacts for new clubs in the years ahead. While there are different ways to rank trade candidates, we’ll list them in order of who might have the greatest positive impact on any team they are dealt to. In the end, a buying team would rather trade a huge package to another team for a good starter rather than a great reliever. At least that’s one example. This also takes into consideration the time horizon until contract expiration.
Note that while these players are listed as trade candidates, these aren’t the players most likely to be traded. Instead, they are the best options that are still viable trade targets. Most likely, not all of them will be traded. But in any case, teams have been contacted numerous times on these five players and while each are playing hard ball, they have a price.
5. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was seen as the perfect hitter when he played in the minors. However, his numbers only matched his potential in 2021. That year, Guerrero Jr. hit 48 home runs and a .311 batting average. He led the AL in OBP, SLG, OPS, and OPS+ while topping the entire league in homers, runs, and total bases. In 2022, Guerrero Jr. won the AL Gold Glove award at first base. He came up to the majors as a third baseman and the Blue Jays have floated that as an option moving forward if they were to find another first baseman.
This year, he is slashing .288/.359/.456 with 14 home runs. While not elite, he has still been productive throughout his career. Guerrero Jr. is under contract through 2025. So far, several calls offering trades for him have been rejected under Ross Atkins’ (Blue Jays GM) with the pretense that trading players under contract through next year makes no sense. This indicates Atkins thinks the Blue Jays can compete next year. Atkins has also tried to reach an extension with Guerrero Jr, but is reportedly nowhere close. With the season going poorly and the possibility of an extension growing more unlikely, Guerrero Jr. might very well be traded.
While Atkins never mentioned exactly who has called, we know the Pirates have been shopping around. Guerrero Jr. would definitely make a nice upgrade in the Pittsburgh batting order. Among others that could use his talents would be the Astros, Mariners, and Yankees, who have all been floated as landing spots for Guerrero Jr.
While Vladdy said he’d never play for the Yankees, those comments have recently been walked back a bit. The Mariners are in a different situation than the other three teams. They are in the postseason picture and lack the basic offense that even under-.500 teams have. They will definitely be searching for a bat.
4. LHP Garrett Crochet
Garrett Crochet hadn’t pitched many innings in the past year due to Tommy John surgery. But this year, he is a breakout starter. He maintains a 3.02 ERA and .199 opponent batting average through 107.1 innings. His 150 strikeouts leads the MLB while his 12.58 K/9 leads all starters. It is clear he will be a generational ace.
Crochet is under contract through 2026, giving whichever club he lands on ample time with him. Unlike the Blue Jays, the White Sox have already faced the music: They will be trading players that aren’t merely rentals. But any trade package for Crochet will be a game-changing haul for the White Sox. Who is looking to pay that hefty price?
We know the Dodgers, Padres, and Yankees have already inquired about the star lefty. The White Sox have said the Padres were the most aggressive in trade talks. In the case of the Yankees, the White Sox asked for Spencer Jones and the answer was a bewildering no. Next year, with Dominguez and Judge in the outfield, and with Stanton in the DH spot, not trading Jones would indicate the Yankees are not going to pursue free agent Juan Soto in the offseason.
If they were to land Soto, Jones would be a fourth outfielder. But it is possible Jones could be the Yankees’ backup plan if the price for Juan Soto goes too high. If not for these two scenarios, turning down a trade for Crochet is a head-scratcher.
Another thing teams might be taking into account is the pitch limit on Crochet. This is the first time Crochet has pitched this many innings in his career which is concerning after his Tommy John surgery last year. Word on the street suggests he could be a reliever for the rest of the season. For teams contending this year, they might opt for another star pitcher -- speaking of another star pitcher.
3. LHP Tarik Skubal
Tarik Skubal is currently the frontrunner for the AL Cy Young Award. His 2.41 ERA through 116 innings this year is the best in the AL. He has collected 140 strikeouts with an opponent batting average of .190. His track record isn’t extensive, but he performed very well last year. There is no doubt Skubal is a much sought-after ace.
Like Crochet, Skubal is also signed through 2026. But whether or not the Tigers will deal him is unclear. While they appear to be fading from the postseason picture, the Tigers are not a terrible team. They are currently sitting three games under .500. If they play their hand right in the offseason, they could be contenders as early as next year.
The Tigers have listened to offers from the Orioles and the Dodgers. Both teams have had several injuries ravage their pitching staffs and both have a deep pool of prospects at their disposal. Adding Skubal could propel either team to championship this year and potentially beyond that. But whether or not the Tigers are willing to shop Skubal, the Orioles could force their hand by dangling Jackson Holiday in front of them, which might not be as far-fetched as it sounds.
One dark horse candidate would be the Yankees who, like the Dodgers, have asked about Crochet. The one caveat is they would need to include Spencer Jones in order to stop Tigers’ president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, from hanging up. In any case, unless the trade package is going to blow Harris off his feet, Skubal remains in Detroit.
2. OF/DH Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker is quickly becoming one of baseball’s premier sluggers. Prior to last year, Rooker didn’t see much playing time in the MLB. But last year, Rooker showed himself to have slugging potential when he hit 30 home runs in 463 at bats. This year, his numbers are becoming staggering as he finds his footing in the majors. This season, he is slashing .291/.369/.573 with 21 homers and his 9.9 barrel percentage is tied for 11th in the MLB. However, his 112 strikeouts are a little off-putting. Nonetheless, his power and ability to hit for average make him a worthy trade candidate that can transform the dynamic of just about any team.
Rooker is under contract through 2027. Any team that he lands on will have him for a decent amount of time. With his talent, he fits on just about any team. One team that has been watching Rooker is the Phillies. The Phillies have had discussions with the White Sox about Luis Robert Jr, but apparently, the asking price was too high. And while they have watched Rooker, Dave Dombrowski has dismissed the idea of a blockbuster making the claim that the bullpen is at the top of his priorities. The Phillies have also been in the mix for Jazz Chisholm and Cody Bellinger.
While nothing is in motion yet on any front, the Braves have also been floated as a perfect suitor. Having lost Ronald Acuña Jr for the year, Rooker could take over the spot occupied by Adam Duvall who has had a rough year but now seems to be coming around if he can only sustain his recent stretch. Either way he goes, Rooker could tilt the balance of the two warring NL East titans.
1. OF Luis Robert Jr
Luis Robert Jr. is an MVP-caliber player at his best. Unfortunately, we’ve rarely seen a season where Robert Jr. wasn’t hampered by injuries. He made his debut in 2020, winning a Gold Glove and coming in second in AL Rookie of the Year voting. Last season, we witnessed what Robert Jr. could do through a full season. In 2023, he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs through 595 ABs, winning the Silver Slugger. While the .264 average looks low, he has shown he could hit for a higher average in the two years prior. But last year’s slash line and home run total are only a part of the story.
That year, he stole 20 bases in 24 attempts and played center field as an elite defender. This year is another season in which injuries have slowed him down. He is currently slashing .236/.313/.491 with 11 home runs through 179 at-bats, though he brought his average up by a lot in recent weeks. In addition, he is on a spectacular base-stealing spree in his short time playing this year, having stolen 11 bases straight.
He can hit, he has power, he can field center field like a Gold Glover, and he has great speed. Robert Jr. is under club control through 2027. As such, any package for Robert Jr. is going to need to be extremely enticing. The Phillies appear to have already tried and given up. Another suitor would be the Mariners who are staving off the Astros to keep the AL West crown. But at one game up in the AL West race, their chances with their current lineup are not good.
While just about any team could use Robert Jr., it all comes down to the exorbitant price and Chicago’s willingness to deal him. The White Sox seem poised to sell Garrett Crochet amongst others. With the prospects they’ll be getting, they might very well keep Robert Jr. In any case, it is highly unlikely they’ll get a player as good as him in any return. This will be another trade package scenario that will need to be too enticing to pass up.