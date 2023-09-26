MLB World Series full schedule for 2023 postseason
The MLB postseason begins on Oct. 3, but when does the World Series start?
The MLB World Series is always worth the wait following six months of regular season play and the rollercoaster of emotions throughout the playoff rounds.
The MLB postseason gets underway on Oct. 3 with the four Wild Card Series. That's just the beginning of the month-long trek to the Fall Classic. Contending teams have to battle through the best-of-five Divisional Round Series and the best-of-seven League Championship Series to earn a berth in the World Series.
This postseason marks the 119th World Series and will feature some exciting players and teams, no matter who makes it to the final showdown, while providing all the drama and emotion fans are used to seeing every fall.
So, when does the World Series begin?
MLB World Series full schedule for 2023 postseason
The World Series begins on Friday, Oct. 27 and wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the latest. All World Series games air on FOX Sports.
The team with the better 2023 record has home-field advantage for the series and hosts the first two games plus Games 6 and 7, if necessary. Here is the full schedule for the World Series:
Friday, Oct. 27
World Series Game 1: ALCS Winner vs. NLCS Winner, at better 2023 record (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 28
World Series Game 2: ALCS Winner vs. NLCS Winner, at better 2023 record (FOX)
Monday, Oct. 30
World Series Game 3: ALCS Winner vs. NLCS Winner, at worse 2023 record (FOX)
Tuesday, Oct. 31
World Series Game 4: ALCS Winner vs. NLCS Winner, at worse 2023 record (FOX)
Wednesday, Nov. 1
World Series Game 5 (if necessary): ALCS Winner vs. NLCS Winner, at worse 2023 record (FOX)
Friday, Nov. 3
World Series Game 6 (if necessary): ALCS Winner vs. NLCS Winner, at better 2023 record (FOX)
Saturday, Nov. 4
World Series Game 7 (if necessary): ALCS Winner vs. NLCS Winner, at better 2023 record (FOX)