The one who got away: 1 prospect each team will regret passing on
The 2024 NBA Draft is officially in the rearview mirror. Before we start prep work on the far more impressive 2025 class, let's take a moment to reflect on a unique, if at times uninspiring crop of players. This draft is sure to produce at least a few gems, even if they are unconventional in nature.
For all the hubbub about how poor this draft was, there were a lot of commendable picks made. Accounting for the general quality of the players available, it sure feels like the hit-to-miss ratio was more positive than usual.
There's no way to really know, of course, until these players get a few NBA miles under their belt. The evaluation of this draft class will evolve constantly over the next decade. It happens for every draft class. But, right now, a lot of teams faired well given the general air of uneasiness around the available prospects.
That said, while there were some great picks made over the last couple nights, there is always a what if factor to the draft. Every pick carries the potential for regret. What feels like a matter of preference now could turn into a franchise-altering mistake down the line. Or vice versa, for the teams who chose correctly.
Let's go pick-by-pick through the first round to figure out who teams may have missed out on. In the interest of diversity, we are going to mix it up a bit. Isaiah Collier was my No. 2 prospect and he fell to No. 29, but this article will not be his named listed two dozen times. Just know your team probably should've picked him at _insert number between 2-28 here_.
2024 NBA Draft: 1 missed opportunity for every team picking in the first round
1 prospect the Hawks could regret passing on: Donovan Clingan
We heard about Donovan Clingan as a potential Hawks sleeper for weeks. He would have been a better pick than Zaccharie Risacher, straight up. The impulse to draft a "sure thing" 6-foot-10 wing in a weak draft is understandable, but Clingan would have supplied Atlanta with a proper defensive backbone and an efficient rim-runner to pair with Trae Young. It's still unclear how the Hawks will proceed this offseason, but Clingan's defensive ceiling far outstrips the perceived certainty of Risacher, who doesn't create his own offense or score at the rim.
1 prospect the Wizards could regret passing on: Nikola Topic
He fell to No. 12 due to injury concerns, but Nikola Topic is the best rim-pressure guard in the draft. He creates advantages with his speed and handle, and he's a maestro working the pick-and-roll at 18 years old. The defensive concerns are valid, but Topic would have been a legitimate on-ball generator for a Washington team in need of star power. The idea of a redshirt season understandably scared teams off, but Topic would have been a great investment for a Wizards team that doesn't need immediate support.
1 prospect the Rockets could regret passing on: Rob Dillingham
Considering the Rockets' depth and win-now mentality, it's hard to argue against the Reed Sheppard pick. Still, his Kentucky teammate should have been on the Rockets' radar, too. Rob Dillingham is more dynamic as a shot-maker with impressive efficiency in his own right. He is also a more accomplished on-ball creator than Sheppard, giving the Rockets a legitimate go-to scorer and pick-and-roll playmaker to develop behind Fred VanVleet.
1 prospect the Spurs could regret passing on: Ron Holland
The Spurs' interest in Stephon Caslte makes sense. He's a proven winner with a versatile, adaptable skill set. He has the potential to run point, which the Spurs need, but he can also set screens, facilitate out of the short roll, score off of cuts, and supply connective tissue on the wing. What really appealed to the Spurs, surely, was his elite defense. Ron Holland is a great defender in his own right, though, and he's a more dynamic advantage creator with his downhill burst, improved handle, and explosive finishing ability. He was the No. 1 prospect here at FanSided and San Antonio would have been a great environment to grow in.
1 prospect the Pistons could regret passing on: Rob Dillingham
Detroit is right to prioritize B.P.A. over fit at this stage of their rebuild. Holland and Cade Cunningham should gel beautifully, even if it eventually requires sacrifices elsewhere. Still, the Pistons would have done well to add an elite shooter to grease the wheels on Detroit's established core of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson. Dillingham is a viable on-ball generator, but he's also a deadly off-ball weapon who constantly occupies the defense's attention.
1 prospect the Hornets could regret passing on: Isaiah Collier
To be frank, there are a couple dozen prospects I would've picked for Charlotte ahead of Tidjane Salaun. Upside is the name of the game, but the Hornets need to start putting a few pieces together. Salaun isn't ready to playing winning basketball next season. Of the prospects Charlotte whiffed on, Isaiah Collier deserves a mention. The Hornets would benefit from his rim pressure and shot creation in the halfcourt, easing the burden on LaMelo Ball while simultaneously unlocking new elements of his game.
1 prospect the Blazers could regret passing on: Matas Buzelis
Portland made the right pick. Donovan Clingan is a mountainous rim protector who gives the Blazers a much-needed identity on that end of the floor. He's also going to make life easier on Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and the Portland backcourt with his screen-setting and play-finishing. That said, the Blazers still lack depth on the wing. Matas Buzelis' size, weak-side rim protection, and offensive versatility would have fit quite nicely. He can spot up, create on drives, score around the rim, or operate as a frontcourt passing hub.
1 prospect the Wolves could regret passing on: Isaiah Collier
Minnesota made the most aggressive trade of the draft, swapping future picks for the No. 8 selection from San Antonio. Dillingham is a tremendous fit, and it's hard to imagine a better landing spot for the Kentucky freshman. Still, Isaiah Collier deserves a shout. His relentless rim pressure, passing creativity, and outlier athleticism would have brought a new dynamic to the Wolves' backcourt.
1 prospect the Grizzlies could regret passing on: Devin Carter
Memphis wisely opted for the historically efficient play-finishing of 7-foot-5 Zach Edey, who dominated college defenders at a level we haven't seen in ages. The NBA is a different ballgame, but he's going to free up Ja Morant with his wide screens and collapse the defense with his unguardable post game. The Grizzlies could regret passing on the ready-made perimeter defense and connective playmaking of Devin Carter, though. There is some risk associated with Edey's outdated archetype.
1 prospect the Jazz could regret passing on: Nikola Topic
Cody Williams is an appropriate upside swing for the Jazz, who land a 6-foot-7 wing with a quick first step, budding playmaking chops, and absurd touch around the basket. If Williams ups his 3-point volume and adds strength, he's going to last a while in the NBA. Still, Utah needs that star initiator to elevate the offense and give Will Hardy a jailbreak option in the halfcourt. Topic's persistent slashing, pick-and-roll playmaking, and general basketball I.Q. would have been appreciated in Utah.
1 prospect the Bulls could regret passing on: Devin Carter
The Bulls drafted Chicago native Matas Buzelis in one of the night's most heartwarming moments. That was not a bad choice, but Devin Carter was another popular Bulls target in the pre-draft rumor mill. He would have provided Chicago with immediate high-level defense on the perimeter, potentially replacing the recently traded Alex Caruso. Buzelis is an effective weak-side rim protector, but he needs to add strength before he's reliably stopping NBA wings at the point of attack.
1 prospect the Thunder could regret passing on: Yves Missi
OKC replaced Josh Giddey with Nikola Topic, a top-3 talent whose development should skyrocket once he's back from a torn ACL. He fits the Thunder's drive-and-kick offense and gives OKC another big advantage creator to build around. That said, the Thunder desperately need size and physicality in the frontcourt. There are other avenues to improvement on that front, but Yves Missi was worth a look. His mobility, explosiveness, and strength would have been invaluable as a potential complement to Chet Holmgren.
1 prospect the Kings could regret passing on: Jared McCain
Sacramento gets a win-now piece in Devin Carter, whose length and defensive tenacity should allow him to seamlessly share the backcourt with De'Aaron Fox. He wasn't the only option on the board, though. Jared McCain is a few years younger, providing a stout frame and solid positional defense in addition to flat-out elite perimeter shooting and a high basketball IQ.
1 prospect the Wizards could regret passing on: Isaiah Collier
Another mention for Isaiah Collier. The Wizards clearly view Bub Carrington's elite pull-up shooting as a strong offensive foundation, as they should. But, he doesn't get to the rim and he's reliant on footwork and gear shifts to create space, rather than live-wire athleticism. Collier constantly gets two feet in the paint, firing ambitious passes to open shooters or finishing with unmatched strength and touch.
1 prospect the Heat could regret passing on: Isaiah Collier
Again, sorry. The Heat opted for Indiana center Kel'el Ware, a sensible move to address their backup center woes and potentially find a 7-footer who can share the floor with Bam Adebayo. Ware's athleticism, rim protection, and 3-point shooting is an appealing concoction. Miami was thought to desire a guard, however, and it's hard not to envision Collier thriving in the Miami development program. The Heat need to think about a future beyond Jimmy Butler. Collier could develop into an All-Star initiator with the tools to run an offense.
1 prospect the Sixers could regret passing on: Dalton Knecht
Jared McCain is a fabulous fit in the Sixers' backcourt. There are size concerns next to Tyrese Maxey, though, and McCain could face an adjustment period against NBA athletes. Philadelphia had the option to select Tennessee standout Dalton Knecht, a plug-and-play wing with three-level scoring ability and movement shooting to placate Joel Embiid. There is less upside, perhaps, but Knecht would have been a fine option for a team trying to win the championship in 2025.
1 prospect the Lakers could regret passing on: Tristan da Silva
Dalton Knecht is "must watch," as he said before the draft. He is going to provide an immediate offensive boost to the Lakers' wing rotation, which is gravely needed. Tristan da Silva isn't the same caliber of scorer as Knecht, but he's a better passer and defender with 6-foot-9 size and a knack for supplying connective tissue to a talented rotation.
1 prospect the Magic could regret passing on: Isaiah Collier
The Magic added another multi-faceted 6-foot-9 wing in Tristan da Silva. You can never have too much of a good thing, allegedly, but the Magic really need a table-setting point guard. Apologies for the developing theme, but Isaiah Collier was worth a look. His advantage creation would have given Orlando a new element, easing the burden currently carried by Paolo Banchero.
1 prospect the Raptors could regret passing on: Yves Missi
Following in the footsteps of Gradey Dick last summer, Ja'Kobe Walter gives the Raptors another long-armed shooter on the wing. The Raptors need to start thinking about replacing Jakob Poeltl, though, and Yves Missi is the sort of explosive athlete Masai Ujiri loves to prioritize. He would make for a fascinating defensive anchor next to Scottie Barnes.
1 prospect the Cavs could regret passing on: Kyshawn George
Cleveland opted for a playmaking wing in Jaylon Tyson, who operated as Cal's primary ball-handler and scorer last season. That skill set is naturally very appealing, but Tyson didn't play off the ball much for the Golden Bears. Cleveland will run the offense primarily through Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, while Caris LeVert occupies a similar archetype off the bench. Kyshawn George also has dribble-pass-shoot equity at 6-foot-8, but he's a better spot-up shooter with more untapped upside after playing sparsely at Miami.
1 prospect the Pelicans could regret passing on: Kyle Filipowski
The Pelicans landed their center of the future in Yves Missi, whose defensive versatility should empower the likes of Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado on the perimeter. A great pick, but Kyle Filipowski was also on the board. New Orleans needs to surround Zion Williamson with shooting, and Missi is a non-shooter. As such, there's a case for Flip being a superior alternative in this spot. His connective passing and general physicality doesn't hurt either.
1 prospect the Nuggets could regret passing on: Ryan Dunn
Denver needs a backup center, so DaRon Holmes was a savvy target. He's a great rim protector, but Holmes also has some perimeter skill on the offensive end. He should learn a lot from Nikola Jokic. Had Denver opted to take a different course, however, Ryan Dunn was an appealing option. He's the best defender in the draft and Denver is well-positioned to compensate for Dunn's offensive shortcomings with top-to-bottom shooting and an all-time playmaker in Jokic.
1 prospect the Bucks could regret passing on: Terrence Shannon Jr.
Milwaukee baffled more than a few folks with the A.J. Johnson pick. He's just not remotely close to NBA ready. If the Bucks wanted an athletic shot creator to elevate the backcourt and infuse the rotation with more speed, Terrence Shannon Jr. was right there. One of college basketball's most prolific slashers, Shannon is a walking paint touch with the strength to absorb contact and draw fouls around the hoop. He also has a solid defensive reputation as well, unlike Johnson.
1 prospect the Wizards could regret passing on: Pacome Dadiet
Kyshawn George operated in a small role at Miami and he wasn't very accomplished overseas beforehand. Still, he's a reasonable upside bet thanks to his 6-foot-8 size, 3-point shooting, and passing chops. Washington maybe should have opted for Pacome Dadiet instead, though. Dadiet has a better developed frame, he's a couple years younger, and he's far more effective scoring around the rim.
1 prospect the Knicks could regret passing on: Kyle Filipowski
New York made the unexpected decision to draft Pacome Dadiet, whose youth and lack of defensive polish could banish him to Tom Thibodeau's doghouse for the next couple years. The Knicks need to think about potential Isaiah Hartenstein replacements in the frontcourt. Kyle Filipowski is a tough competitor with dribble-pass-shoot equity at the five spot. He was worth a look here.
1 prospect the Thunder could regret passing on: Jonathan Mogbo
OKC traded into the first round to acquire Dillon Jones, a classic Thunder prospect with his chiseled 6-foot-7 frame and advanced drive-and-kick game. That said, OKC really needs size and physiclity in the frontcourt. Mogbo doesn't address the size issue at 6-foot-6, but he's a voracious rebounder and versatile defender who compensates for his lack of height with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and explosive vertical athleticism. He, too, is a very OKC prospect, and he should have been on Sam Presti's radar.
1 prospect the Wolves could regret passing on: Juan Núñez
Minnesota doubled up on advantage creation and scoring with Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. That was the right strategy after how the postseason ended, but the Wolves should have put serious thought toward Juan Núñez as a potential heir to the Mike Conley role. What he lacks in scoring punch, Núñez makes up for with unrivaled court vision and pinpoint accuracy on his passes. There isn't a more accomplished pick-and-roll maestro in the draft.
1 prospect the Suns could regret passing on: Kyle Filipowski
The Suns were smart to bet on the immediate translation of Ryan Dunn's elite defensive playmaking. The offense is a concerned, but the Suns have elite offensive players and a smart head coach in Mike Budenholzer. There was, however, a glaring hole at center that Phoenix did not address. Kyle Filipowski once again deserves mention as a potential day-one rotation piece, connecting dots for the Suns with his screening, passing, and off-ball movement.
1 prospect the Jazz could regret passing on: Ajay Mitchell
Isaiah Collier was the steal of the draft, Utah should be over the moon about this pick. If there has to be a potential regret, however, Ajay Mitchell deserves a mention. He's older than Collier and far less naturally athletic, but at 6-foot-4 with a strong frame, advanced footwork, and feather-soft touch around the basket, Mitchell is the sort of rim pressure guard Utah needs. If the 3s fall and he's able to stay healthy, the UC Santa Barbara product should have a high baseline for success.
1 prospect the Celtics could regret passing on: Cam Christie
There's not much to complain about here. Baylor Scheierman is a potential day-one contributor with his perimeter shot-making, creative passing, and heady team defense. That said, he's also 23 years old. Cam Christie is more than four years younger at 6-foot-6. He, too, is comfortable drilling jumpers off the bounce and creating a bit out of pick-and-rolls. He is also a far better athlete. Maybe Boston should have made the long-term investment.