NBA Draft Rumors: OKC trade-up potential, Rockets eyeing stars, Hawks threaten Wizards
- Hawks dangling threat of Alex Sarr pick over Wizards
- Rockets interested in moving No. 3 pick for major upgrade
- OKC speculated as potential trade-up candidate on draft night
It is NBA Draft week, folks, which means there is a heck of a lot going on in the rumor mill. This is the time of year where smokescreens rage like wildfires as teams try to mask their true intentions and misdirect the competition. That is only amplified by an especially weak 2024 draft, where no team is all that certain about what the team in front of them will actually do.
ESPN's latest mock draft has a ton of juicy intel from Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo. Here is the scuttlebutt most worthy of your attention on this fine Monday morn.
NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks could tempt Wizards trade-up with Alex Sarr interest
The Atlanta Hawks still haven't made a firm decision at No. 1 from the looks of it. A trade back with San Antonio at No. 4 remains distinctly possible, while Zaccharie Risacher and Donovan Clingan appear to be the most popular candidates to come off the board first if Atlanta stays put. But, according to ESPN, the Hawks are "indicating they could take Alex Sarr at No. 1," which is viewed by league execs as a bargaining maneuver. Atlanta could be trying to force the Washington Wizards to trade up.
Sarr has long been speculated as the Wizards' pick at No. 2. He has gone so far as to avoid working out for Atlanta, preferring the long runway and expansive role Washington can provide him. The talented 7-footer still profiles as one of the better fits for Atlanta, though, so we cannot rule out a Hawks shocker. There is plenty of intel to be gained outside of private workouts. The actual tape should always carry more weight. As such, the Hawks ought to have full enough picture to justify the pick, even without seeing Sarr up close in an open gym.
Washington probably won't call the Hawks' bluff, although a simple packaging of the second and 26th picks could be enough for Atlanta to pull the trigger. We cannot rule it out. Perhaps DC is anxious enough to get its guy that it's not worth the risk to stay at No. 2, no matter how small the risk may be.
The Wizards and Hawks were two of the worst defensive teams in the league last season. It's not hard to understand Sarr's appeal from that angle. He's a legitimate five-position defender, listed 7-foot in shoes with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Sarr needs to add muscle and improve his physicality, but the ground coverage is absurd and he should grow into his frame with time and NBA strength development. In a weak class, his athletic tools stand out. In terms of upside, few (if any) prospects match the French big man.
NBA Draft Rumors: Rockets looking to flip No. 3 pick for major upgrade
The Houston Rockets were subtle winners in the NBA Draft Lottery, shooting up to No. 3 after a competitive campaign under Ime Udoka. Houston is knocking on the postseason door with one of the deepest rosters in the league, so adding a top-3 pick is a luxury. Icing on the cake.
It's also great trade bait. Houston has been in conversations with teams across the league, to the point where some front offices are operating under the assumption that Houston will trade it, per ESPN. If the Rockets do trade it, odds are the team moving up will target UConn big man Donovan Clingan. That is why the Hawks' potential plan of moving back from No. 1 to No. 4 to select Clingan is far from airtight.
According to ESPN, Houston has quite the collection of stars on its radar. The team is in win-now mode and could look to package additional assets from trading the No. 3 pick into a separate deal to upgrade the roster.
"The Rockets are clearly in win-now mode and would love to add star power to their roster, with players such as Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Mikal Bridges and Brandon Ingram as well as role players including Brook Lopez and Marcus Smart being some that other teams say the Rockets could have interest in targeting (with some names more far-fetched than others)."
Brandon Ingram is certainly the most attainable of the group above, with Brook Lopez also distinctly possible. Houston made a push for Lopez in free agency last summer and could value his rim protection behind Alperen Sengun in the frontcourt.
Jimmy Butler is widely expected to hit the trade market. If Miami does let their superstar go, Houston has as much trade ammo as any team in the league. The Rockets can offer real players, too, which is probably what the Heat want. That sure sounds like a realistic outcome here. Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges fall more in the 'pipe dream' category, but hey, crazier things have happened.
NBA Draft Rumors: Thunder could trade up for UConn 7-footer Donovan Clingan
The Oklahoma City Thunder are, for lack of a better term, loaded. No team has stockpiled more draft capital over the years, with Sam Presti patiently waiting for the right moment to empty the clip. OKC recently added Alex Caruso without even touching their stash of picks — an improbable accomplishment after months of speculating about Caruso's lofty trade price — and Wednesday night could be the moment where Presti finally gets bold.
According to ESPN, some league sources believe OKC is a candidate to trade up with the Houston Rockets at No. 3 or the San Antonio Spurs at No. 4. Their target would be UConn big man Donovan Clingan, whose absolute floor appears to be the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7. One of college basketball's most dominant defenders, Clingan addresses a significant area of need for the West's reigning No. 1 seed.
OKC has skill at all five positions, not to mention a remarkable collective of elite defenders. What the Thunder lack is size and physicality in the paint. Chet Holmgren is 7-foot-1, but he's easily kept off the glass due to his featherweight frame. Jalen Williams and Lu Dort are tremendous on-ball stoppers, but neither is a great positional rebounder as OKC's nominal forwards.
Clingan would immediately supply OKC with a steady presence on the glass and another elite rim protector to build the defense around. Holmgren is mobile enough (and skilled enough) to operate at the four in tall-ball lineups. OKC can still go small and five-out situationally, too. Clingan's arrival would allow OKC to play different styles, which was not in the cards last season.
The Thunder can also afford to pay a premium without breaking the proverbial bank. OKC has more first-round picks than it can realistically use over the next few years. The Thunder can win a bidding war for Clingan's services and still possess more than enough trade ammo for a superstar addition if the opportunity arises.