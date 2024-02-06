NBA Rumors: 1 trade for every Bulls player on chopping block
The Chicago Bulls are approaching a fire sale at the NBA trade deadline.
The Chicago Bulls' teardown is finally on the horizon... hopefully. It's past time for the Bulls to hit the reset button and move beyond the persistent mediocrity of the Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan era. Whatever promise once followed Lonzo Ball to Chicago has long dissipated. Any future games with the current core in tact is time wasted for the Bulls' front office.
With the NBA trade deadline a few days away on Feb. 8, Chicago has been mixed up a flurry of trade rumors. It would appear most of their key pieces are at least available. Several are being actively discussed around the league.
Despite the dire circumstances, Chicago can salvage this situation. There's a future in which the trade deadline is extremely productive and the Bulls move forward with a clear direction. Coby White is a dude. Ayo Dosunmu has come on strong off the bench. The Bulls have young talent to cultivate and build upon.
Let's figure out potential trade packages for each Chicago player currently on the chopping block. We won't include Zach LaVine since he appears destined to finish the season on the Bulls' injured list.
Bulls trade Andre Drummond to Celtics
The Boston Celtics are interested in Andre Drummond, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. It shouldn't take much to land him. Drummond figures to have a line of suitors, but he is a backup center on an expiring minimum contract. The Celtics don't have endless draft capital to spare, but a couple second-round picks and salary filler is an easily achievable — and reasonable — payout.
Drummond would fortify the Celtics' frontcourt behind Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed his share of games to injury this season. Luke Kornet has been a pleasant surprise, but Drummond's rambunctious physicality still carries value. He's averaging 7.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 15.8 minutes for Chicago. He won't protect the rim at a high level, but Drummond has suction-cup hands that can generate turnovers and lead to second-chance points on the offensive glass.
The Celtics can essentially pick between Drummond and Kornet based on matchups while having a semi-comfortable spot starter for the games Porzingis misses. Drummond's days as an All-Star level center are long finished, but he can still bring energy off the bench. He still gets a little carried away at times, but that's part of the package with Drummond. He's going to compete hard and get crafty.