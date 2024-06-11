NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler-Heat optimism, Cavs rebuffing Garland trades, Lakers draft targets
- Lakers connected to multiple talented upperclassmen with No. 17 pick
- Cavs aren't interested in breaking up Donovan Mitchell-Darius Garland backcourt
- 'Sense' around NBA that Jimmy Butler wants to re-sign with Miami
The Boston Celtics are up 2-0 in the NBA Finals and appear to have an insurmountable edge over Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the upstart Dallas Mavericks. There's still time for Dallas to worm its way back into the series, especially with Kristaps Porzingis' availability in doubt, but the window is closing fast. We haven't seen much of anything to suggest that Dallas has a chance.
For 28 other teams, the offseason has started in full. We are roughly three weeks away from the NBA Draft, with free agency on the horizon after that. A lot will change this summer as teams navigate the restrictions of a new collective bargaining agreement.
Here is some fresh scuttlebutt to whet your appetite on this fine Tuesday afternoon.
NBA Rumors: Lakers connected to Zach Edey, Tristan da Silva in NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially equipped with the No. 17 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft after the New Orleans Pelicans deferred their right to claim L.A.'s pick to next summer. Even in a weak draft, this is a prime opportunity for an expensive, aging Lakers squad to add affordable, impactful talent under long-term team control. That is more important than ever under the new CBA. It is especially important for the Lakers as LeBron James prepares to ink a lucrative new contract in free agency.
As always, there are north of a dozen of plausible outcomes for a pick in the middle of the first round. The unpredictability of this class adds to the intrigue around the Lakers' ultimate decision. Assuming L.A. doesn't eventually trade the pick, ESPN's Jonathony Givony and Jeremy Woo analyzed two logical options in their latest mock draft.
Givony was tasked with filling the Lakers' biggest need. He pointed to Purdue center Zach Edey, the two-time reigning Naismith Player of the Year in college basketball.
"Anthony Davis is coming off his best season in years from a durability standpoint but will likely need to have his minutes managed, and he has always preferred to play alongside another big man. Enter Edey, who can bring the Lakers some of the physicality they've been lacking inside the paint at times, finishing as the NBA's worst offensive-rebounding team last season. Edey, ranked No. 16 in ESPN's Top 100, is an elite screener, foul-drawer and finisher, and he comes ready to help a team as the best player in college basketball the past two years."
Woo, on the other hand, sprung for the "best value" and pointed to Colorado wing Tristan da Silva.
"This is around the back end of what Da Silva's range appears to be, with most every team in the Nos. 12-18 range showing interest. This pick would marry both need and value for the Lakers, who can draft a useful, multi-positional player with Da Silva here -- that is, if Los Angeles keeps the pick."
It's worth noting that both Edey and da Silva could be off the board once Los Angeles' pick rolls around. Woo defines da Silva's range as 12-18, with at least four interested parties slated to pick before the Lakers. Edey, meanwhile, has a wide range range due to the inherently polarizing nature of his prospect profile.
At the end of the day, however, both are undeniably productive upperclassmen with the ability to contribute straight away. Da Silva offers elite spot-up shooting, connective passing chops, and versatile defense. Edey will set monster screens, finish everything around the basket, and control the glass on both ends.
NBA Rumors: Cavs want to keep Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell together
Despite rumors of a potential Darius Garland trade demand if Donovan Mitchell extends with the Cleveland Cavaliers, teams around the NBA are backing off, per ESPN's Brain Windhorst. Cavs GM Koby Altman recently said Cleveland does not want to trade Garland, citing the untapped potential of two prime-aged guards with strong offensive synergy.
It's perfectly reasonable for Cleveland to keep both Mitchell and Garland around. In fact, it would be poor GMing to straight up say "yes, we want to trade Garland." By professing an intent to keep the backcourt in tact, the Cavs maintain leverage. It gets complicated, however, if Mitchell re-signs and Garland requests a trade publicly.
While the CBA punishes players who publicly request trades, we have seen countless media leaks from malcontent stars over the years. Earlier this offseason, Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported that Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul would approach the Cavs front office about trading Garland if Mitchell re-signs on a long-term deal.
Even if Cleveland doesn't want to trade Garland, the All-Star point guard has the power to make things uncomfortable. His leverage is limited with a contract that runs through the 2027-28 season — Garland can't exactly force a trade — but Klutch Sports is a powerful agency and openly unhappy players are a distraction contenders cannot afford. Mitchell won't want to stick around if the Garland partnership gets toxic as a result.
So, we cannot rule out a Garland trade. A lot still needs to play out this offseason. That said, don't get your hopes up (or down, depending on your persuasion). There's a fairly solid chance both guards are back with Cleveland next season.
NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler wants to stick with Heat
One of the buzziest names in the early portion of the NBA offseason has been Jimmy Butler. The Miami Heat superstar is eligible for a two-year, $113 million max extension that carries through his age-38 season. While it's hard to imagine Butler jumping ship after years of preaching to the choir about Miami's special work ethic and organizational discipline, there are rumblings of a trade if the Heat don't pay up.
We know at least two teams ready to engage Miami on a potential Butler trade — the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, two veteran teams in varying stages of contention, with trade ammo to burn. There is an expectation that even more teams are willing to oblige Butler's contract demands, a worthwhile risk to those desperate to contend for a title.
Despite all the noise, however, Butler is focused on staying in Miami. If the 34-year-old gets his way, per Shams Charania on The Pat McAfee Show, he will finish his career in South Beach.
"My sense is Jimmy Butler does not want to be anywhere but Miami. Sense is that he loves it in Miami. But again, he is extension-eligible this year. There are multiple teams out there that would give him an extension."
It's up to Miami to close the deal, of course. Pat Riley made some surprisingly frank comments about Butler's future in a postseason press conference, citing the All-Star's spotty track record on the injury front.
"That's a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who's going to be there and available every single night. That's the truth."
Those are not the words of a man dedicated to keeping Jimmy Butler in Miami long term. Riley also lambasted Butler's open criticism of Boston and New York after the Heat were eliminated, as outlined by Bleacher Report's Julia Stumbaugh. There is plenty of smoke here.
Despite the plentiful smoke, we have to be cognizant of Miami's organizational M.O. The Heat are not a rebuilding team, ever. The Heat want to win games and maintain a competitive culture, both of which are goals that Butler helps achieve. Without a viable alternative on the open market, it's hard to imagine the Heat trading a star wing who has led them to two NBA Finals appearances. Riley, despite his grumpy comments, also said the Heat don't plan to trade Butler.
If you're a Sixers fan or Warriors fan hoping for Jimmy Buckets to save your franchise from purgatory, well... it's best to temper your expectations.