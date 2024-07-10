NBA Rumors: Lakers salary dumps, Suns target veteran PG, Kings ambitious plans
The initial flurry of NBA Free Agency has subsided, but there's still a lot of uncertainty hanging over the league. As Team USA gears up for the Olympics in Paris and Summer League gets underway, front offices are working overtime to flesh out rosters, balance checkbooks, and ideally, to gain an edge over the competition.
There are still several quality free agents floating in the ether unsigned. We can expect another major trade or two before all is said and done as well.
Here are the latest NBA rumors to pique your interest.
NBA Rumors: Kings still big-game hunting after DeMar DeRozan trade
The Sacramento Kings were able to land DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade on a three-year, $74 million contract. It's hard to quibble with the move, even if DeRozan presents certain fit challenges on a team with defensive limitations and an interior-oriented big man in Domantas Sabonis. The Kings are looking to keep pace in the Western Conference arms race and DeRozan helps, point blank.
That doesn't mean the Kings are done adding, though. The new CBA makes it difficult to support multiple All-Stars on the same roster, but Sacramento could throw caution to the wind and seek a fourth, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320.
Both Lauri Markkanen and Kyle Kuzma are still on the Kings' radar. Sacramento didn't sacrifice significant draft capital to land DeRozan, so in theory, there's still enough ammo to get a blockbuster trade across the finish line.
This has to be comforting to Sacramento fans. The Kings were said to be "close" to a Markkanen trade in the days leading up to the DeRozan signing, but the Utah Jazz's drawn-out decision-making process led the Kings in another direction. Well, now with DeRozan secured, Sacramento can afford to operate a bit more patiently. At least in theory.
Kuzma is the less pricey and less impactful of the two rumored targets, which probably makes him the most likely addition to Sacramento's roster. The Washington Wizards have been demanding two first-round picks for Kuzma going back to last season. If the Kings want to upgrade their wing depth one more time, Kuzma is a solid two-way presence who deserves a better platform for his talent.
Is Sacramento landing Markkanen or Kuzma probable at this point? No, probably not. But we can at least keep our eyes peeled for another major swing from the Kings, who can still package Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, and future picks for a major transaction if desired.
NBA Rumors: Suns targeting Kyle Lowry as backup point guard
The Philadelphia 76ers are the clear frontrunners to sign Kyle Lowry this offseason. The Villanova product is a local legend who won a championship under Nick Nurse in Toronto. He loves the city, the coach, and the team. So, naturally, he's going to end up back in Philly... right?
Well, maybe not. The Sixers have competition on the Lowry front, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. The Phoenix Suns are "in play" for the 38-year-old point guard, despite the recent addition of Monte Morris. Little is guaranteed, though.
It sure feels like Lowry ends up back with the Sixers. The Suns cannot offer more than the veteran minimum, which is the same deal Lowry would receive in Philadelphia. Phoenix also has a worse roster. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey is a much better trio than Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal at this point. There's also less competition for backcourt minutes in Philly, as Lowry would inherit the backup point guard role without question — maybe even a starting gig, depending on Nick Nurse's lineup preferences. The Suns are going to stagger Beal and Booker at point guard, while Morris ought to receive ample opportunity as well.
Lowry, however, would make a great addition to the Suns. It's never wise to put too much stock in aging 6-foot guards, but Lowry's uncommon strength and razor-sharp wit keep him useful on the floor. He fights and claws at the point of attack on defense, he's never out of position, and he's a tremendous vocal leader on the floor. Even when he's not scoring, Lowry is finding ways to impact winning as a connector, spot-up shooter, and general try-hard. Everybody hates playing against Lowry, which is how you know he's still got it.
If the Suns can convince him to leave his hometown for the desert, it's a huge victory.
NBA Rumors: Lakers could use Christian Wood and Cam Reddish for salary dumps
The Los Angeles Lakers' offseason has been largely quiet outside of the annoying Bronny James narrative-spinning, LeBron's inevitable extension, and their, uh, bold decision to hire first-time head coach J.J. Redick. Rob Pelinka has apparently devoted considerable resources to developing young talent — a reasonable decision, if a bit incongruent with the whole 'LeBron is trying to win in his 22nd NBA season' thing.
Still, there's time for Los Angeles to mount a few serious campaigns on the free agent front. Two names floated recently by Jovan Buha of The Athletic are Spencer Dinwiddie and Gary Trent Jr. Anybody paying Dinwiddie more than the vet minimum is a fool, but Trent will demand at least the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.2 million. The Lakers can get there following LeBron's generous $3 million pay cut, but it will require some salary dumps.
As it so happens, Buha also outlined potential salary dump candidates in a recent episode of his YouTube show, Buha on the Block.
"“As I’ve also said before on here, I’ve heard Christian Wood and Cam Reddish would be the two most likely guys to be salary dumped. Now, maybe a team pushes to get Jaxson Hayes and when it comes down to it, the Lakers decided there isn’t much a difference between Hayes and Wood but my understanding, the Lakers would prioritize keeping Hayes in comparison with Hayes and Reddish.” (h/t Silver Screen and Roll)
The Lakers are going to dangle Christian Wood and Cam Reddish in salary-dump trades. The Detroit Pistons are known to be open to taking on bad salaries in exchange for draft compensation. Denver recently coughed up three second-round picks to get off of Reggie Jackson's expiring $5.3 million contract. The new CBA has hiked up the prices for salary dumps, but Los Angeles can spare a few fringe picks if it frees up space for an impact free agent.
It's past time for the Lakers to actually do something in free agency or on the trade circuit. LeBron has been begging for action since last season and Pelinka continues to sit idly in his office, not doing much of anything to improve the Lakers' immediate outlook. Maybe Redick is a genius coach who papers over all flaws, but assuming that is not the case, Los Angeles can't afford to let much time pass without serious action.